How does Auburn city government work? Enroll in its Citizens' Academy and find out

A new municipal program developed with the goal of teaching Auburn residents about the inner workings of their city government’s departments and boards is launching soon as the third in a series of similar instructional programs.

The City of Auburn Citizens’ Academy begins in March, following in the footsteps of the city’s Public Safety Academy and Planning Academy initiatives. The new program will guide its inaugural 2022 class of members through how each of the 19 municipal departments operates over the course of seven full-day sessions.

“There will be some hands-on activities, presentations, demonstrations (and) facility tours,” said Allison Blankenship, the city’s public affairs neighborhood specialist, who’s spearheading the Citizens’ Academy. “(Participants) may visit a particular department and learn they have a big interest in that and may want to get involved and serve on a board working with that department.”

Participants will start their day in the academy in the morning and meet with scheduled departments throughout the day, enjoy a provided lunch and wrap up the session later in the evening. Blankenship said sessions are oriented around related departments, though a definitive schedule won’t be released until Feb. 14.