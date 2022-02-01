How does Auburn city government work? Enroll in its Citizens' Academy and find out

A new municipal program developed with the goal of teaching Auburn residents about the inner workings of their city government’s departments and boards is launching soon as the third in a series of similar instructional programs.
The City of Auburn Citizens’ Academy begins in March, following in the footsteps of the city’s Public Safety Academy and Planning Academy initiatives. The new program will guide its inaugural 2022 class of members through how each of the 19 municipal departments operates over the course of seven full-day sessions.
“There will be some hands-on activities, presentations, demonstrations (and) facility tours,” said Allison Blankenship, the city’s public affairs neighborhood specialist, who’s spearheading the Citizens’ Academy. “(Participants) may visit a particular department and learn they have a big interest in that and may want to get involved and serve on a board working with that department.”
Participants will start their day in the academy in the morning and meet with scheduled departments throughout the day, enjoy a provided lunch and wrap up the session later in the evening. Blankenship said sessions are oriented around related departments, though a definitive schedule won’t be released until Feb. 14.
“For instance, there will be one day that will be devoted to development services, which includes planning inspections and engineering,” she said. “You may hear some presentations with those groups, have lunch with some of the staff and we’ll probably do some site visits where you can see and hear what they’re doing.”
Another day is planned to focus on public safety, where citizens will get a glimpse of how Auburn police, firefighters and the city’s 911 communications board function, according to Blankenship.
David Dorton, Auburn’s director of public affairs, said the Citizens’ Academy originated in conversations between himself and former Assistant City Manager Kevin Cowper, who sought to increase engagement with individual neighborhoods in different ways. The two created the neighborhood specialist position to boost community outreach from the city, which led to Blankenship’s hire, and then they took inspiration from the other academy programs.
“With our Public Safety Academy and Planning Academy, I think there was good interest from people who wanted to learn about those areas,” Dorton said. “There was even an alumni group that formed around the Public Safety Academy and they provide assistance to the program like (helping) set up the opening kick-off and graduation or end event.”
Blankenship said she hopes to see similar appreciation for the Citizens’ Academy after it wraps up in September and has already heard from residents wanting to get involved in the first year of the program.
Registration for the City of Auburn Citizens’ Academy opens the morning of Feb. 14 and will run through Feb. 28. Blankenship said about 15 slots are open but are limited to Auburn citizens 17 and older, and minors must receive approval from a parent or guardian.