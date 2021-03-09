How much is being a metropolitan statistical area worth to Auburn-Opelika? Millions of dollars, says Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller

The designation changes proposed would require a metro to have over 100,000 residents in its core city to be considered an MSA, which is twice as much as the 50,000-resident standard held now.

For a current MSA like the Auburn-Opelika area, which has a population of about 164,000 scattered throughout Lee County but not centralized in a single area, the changes to the designation would mean the area would have the monetary need for program funding from the federal government based on its population without qualifying for it based on new definitions.

“We don’t want to risk changing something like this that could hamper our future,” Fuller said. “We might not feel it for a year or two, but ultimately I’m afraid it would be detrimental to small cities like Opelika and Auburn to the benefit of the larger cities.”

On top of the negative effects cutting funding to programs in the area will have, Fuller said he fears the economic ramifications that a change in designation might present as well.