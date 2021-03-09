How much is being a metropolitan statistical area worth to Auburn-Opelika? Millions of dollars, says Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller

A significant amount of federal funding for the Auburn-Opelika area could be in jeopardy as the Federal Office of Management and Budget considers changes to its criteria for metropolitan statistical areas.
Along with 140 other communities across the nation and several more throughout the state of Alabama, the Auburn-Opelika area could be in danger of being recategorized from a metropolitan statistical area to a micropolitan statistical area, and while the name change may appear small, it’s implications could be vast.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said the change in designation could lead to a large cut in federal funding given to Auburn and Opelika, most of which goes towards low- to middle-income residents through grants.
“The impact on us and Auburn and other cities could be pretty significant,” Fuller said. “Primarily, it’s going to impact people with low and moderate incomes. They’ll feel it more than anybody because of the Community Development Block Grants administered through [Housing and Urban Development]. That money would be impacted if we’re no longer considered a metropolitan area.”
Ron Anders, Auburn mayor, also expressed concern about the affect on lower-income residents and the possibility of losing the block grants.
“We’re not in favor of this [change in] designation at all,” Anders said. “It would impact our community that is growing that has seen the fruits of the CDBG program we have administered with resources from the federal government.
“Our citizens have seen the fruits of what we have done to help the homeless, help with food insecurity and help small businesses with these funds. We have people that count on these programs.”
He said the City of Auburn has built 29 affordable houses using CDBG-assisted funding over the years, and “we’ve certainly got plans for more.”
“We have a track record of helping individuals in our community with the resources that are provided because we’re an MSA-designated community,” Anders added. “We do not want to see us be redesignated as a micro[politan area].”
Fuller said other projects throughout the area could also be impacted by the potential decrease in federal dollars, like local public transportation services and projects.
“Public transportation could be impacted, and for a person that doesn’t have transportation it’s a very big deal,” Fuller said. “Again, that’s primarily low- to moderate-income people who need public transportation to get to doctor’s appointments, to get to work or do a lot of other things.”
Infrastructure projects like the proposed improvements to Exit 60 on Interstate 85 could also be up in the air if the Office of Management and Budget makes the designation change, Fuller said.
“It’s got a pretty drastic downside to it, and that’s why we’re opposed to it [changing],” Fuller said.
The designation changes proposed would require a metro to have over 100,000 residents in its core city to be considered an MSA, which is twice as much as the 50,000-resident standard held now.
For a current MSA like the Auburn-Opelika area, which has a population of about 164,000 scattered throughout Lee County but not centralized in a single area, the changes to the designation would mean the area would have the monetary need for program funding from the federal government based on its population without qualifying for it based on new definitions.
“We don’t want to risk changing something like this that could hamper our future,” Fuller said. “We might not feel it for a year or two, but ultimately I’m afraid it would be detrimental to small cities like Opelika and Auburn to the benefit of the larger cities.”
On top of the negative effects cutting funding to programs in the area will have, Fuller said he fears the economic ramifications that a change in designation might present as well.
“Most companies use site selection professionals, and they’d go to a professional and say, ‘We’re looking for a nice community outside the top 100 metros,’ and that would be us,” Fuller said. “If we’re not on that list, then we wouldn’t have an opportunity to compete for that business, and we’re willing to compete with anybody in the country on a manufacturing project. But if we’re removed as a metro and that site selector is told to find a small metropolitan area, then the downside is that they may never consider us.”
Anders said there was “no question” that the redesignation would negatively impact his city’s appeal to outside industry and business who might otherwise consider moving to Auburn.
“You never know who might consider you from the outset because they look at you differently because of this designation,” Anders said.
Fuller said the Auburn-Opelika area has probably received millions of dollars annually from its MSA designation in terms of money gained from grants to tackle large and small projects and causes over the years, but the change would also affect job opportunities for its residents.
“When we recruit industries with good-paying jobs, they’re looking for employees and that gives opportunities for our people, whether they’re middle income or low income, to get a good paying job that can help them improve their standard of living, their housing, how they educate their children, their ability to buy something,” Fuller said. “The group that would be the most severely impacted are low- to moderate-income people, and we don’t want any of our people impacted, but certainly not those folks impacted, and I’m afraid they’d be hurt the worst in this.”
Fuller said he hopes the Office of Management and Budget won’t go through with the change and will realize all of the negative effects this change will have on cities like Auburn and Opelika.