'I don’t think anyone knows for sure': State waits to see if Whatley will challenge Hovey's 1-vote win

Jay Hovey is listed as the winner of the Republican primary for Alabama State Senate District 27, but incumbent Tom Whatley, trailing by a single vote, still has time to challenge for a recount.

The Alabama Secretary of State office received election results from the Republican Party on Wednesday afternoon and has posted the names slated to appear on the primary runoff ballot.

Hovey, the challenger in last week's election, is listed on the secretary of state's website as the Republican candidate for Alabama State Senate District 27.

If Hovey’s win becomes official, he will run against Democrat candidate Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November.

Hovey clung to a four-vote lead over Whatley on election night after all the votes were tallied from the polling places in Lee, Tallapoosa and Russell. After the provisional ballots were counted on Tuesday, Hovey remained in the lead by just one vote.

Cameron Mixon, director of external affairs for the Alabama Secretary of State Office, said as far as he knows, Whatley has not decided whether to contest the results.

“Outside of Sen. Whatley, I don’t think anyone knows for sure until the deadline passed or the request occurs,” Mixon wrote in an email.

Whatley did not return calls from the Opelika-Auburn News on Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon.

“One of the candidates can choose to contest the election," Mixon said. "There is no automatic recount in Alabama for the primaries. It’ll have to be contested by one of the candidates.”

If a recount is requested, Mixon stated, it will be filed with the party and administered by the probate judge. The state law requires that the recount be conducted in the same manner as the initial election.

“The candidates have 24 hours from the end of canvassing to file a contest and they have 48 hours to request a general recount,” Mixon stated in an email. “A contest must be resolved by the party within five days, but we see no deadline for a general recount.”

Mixon said that if Whatley were to request a recount and the outcome were to change, Hovey would not be able to request another recount.

“Any request, by either candidate or both candidates, for a general recount must be filed within 48 hours,” Mixon stated in an email.

Lee County Probate Judge Bill English said it would cost about $4,000 to request a recount. If it changes the outcome of the election, the county will pay the fee, but if the outcome remains the same, the candidate will pay it.

Mixon said the cost covers the use of machines and personnel from the probate office.

Recap

On election night, Hovey appeared to be cruising to victory to those monitoring the results in Lee County, where he piled up 6,610 votes in that county to Whatley’s 3,942, or about 62% of the vote.

But despite Tallapoosa and Russell counties having far fewer voters than Lee County, Whatley dominated both counties to such a great extent that he nearly wiped out the entire deficit. Whatley won Tallapoosa by 3,540 votes to 1,555, or about 70%, and Russell by 881 to 202, or about 81%.

At that point, Hovey led Whatley 8,367 votes to 8,363, but the two candidates still had to wait a week for the provisional ballots to be counted.

On Tuesday, officials at the Lee County Meeting Center gathered to count the provisional ballots, which are votes where there was initially a question about the voter’s eligibility. The vote is counted once that question is resolved.

There were 87 total provisional ballots in the three-county district, including 67 in Lee, 14 in Tallapoosa and six in Russell.

Of those provisional ballots, 15 had the District 27 race on the ballot and were accepted to be counted, including 10 in Lee County and five in Tallapoosa County. Russell County did not have any accepted provisional ballots in the race.

Whatley beat Hovey on provisional ballots in both counties, winning 6-4 in Lee and 3-2 in Tallapoosa.

After adding those provisional votes to the precinct totals, Hovey still led by one vote, with a total of 16,745 votes cast, or 8,373 for Hovey and 8,372 for Whatley.