If you live in Auburn, here's who's on the Aug. 23 municipal ballot - and here's how to register

With the Auburn Municipal election approaching on Aug. 23, residents should know that the last day to register for voting is Aug. 8. The election will determine who will sit on the Auburn City Council for the next four years, beginning in November.

Residents can find which voting ward they live in by clicking here.

In what has so far proven to be an eventful election cycle, the 2022 candidate list has now been pared down to just 11 candidates across five of Auburn’s eight wards.

Wards 1,2,5,6 and 7 are still contested.

Ward 4 became uncontested on July 26 when Chad Leverette withdrew his candidacy from the election. That left Tyler Adams as the sole unopposed candidate for Ward 4. State law requires unopposed candidates to be certified as elected. Adams will be certified at the Aug. 2 Auburn City Council meeting and will take over for Jennifer Stephens in November.

Stephens was named to the Ward 4 council position temporarily on June 22 to fill the void left by former councilman, Brett Smith, who moved to Florida to accept a job promotion. Stephens took the position with the understanding that she would not run during this election.

Mayor Ron Anders, along with councilmembers Beth Witten of Ward 3 and Tommy Dawson of Ward 8, all ran uncontested. Each was certified as elected by the City Council on July 5. They will retain their positions when the new city council begins in November.

Current Ward 5 Councilman Steven Dixon, who filed a civil lawsuit against the city over its short-term rental ordinance, is not running for office. The Ward 5 seat will be filled by one of three candidates: Sarah Jane Levine, Sonny Moreman and Leah Billye Welburn.

Current Ward 7 Councilman Jay Hovey recently won the Republican primary election for State Senate District 27 by one vote and will run against Democrat Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November. Max Coblentz and Greg Lane are both running for the seat Hovey is vacating.

These wards all have incumbents running against challengers:

Ward 1: Incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor and opposition Arthur L. Dowdell Sr.

Ward 2: Incumbent Kelley Griswold and opposition Paul West.

Ward 6: Incumbent Bob Parsons and opposition Phillip Pollard.

All registered voters living within Auburn’s City limits at least 30 days before the election can vote on Aug. 23. Voters can register at the Lee County Courthouse or at alabamavotes.gov.