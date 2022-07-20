If you want to enjoy Cheers on the Corner on Friday in Auburn, you'd better go ahead and get tickets

Wine fans, foodies and anyone just looking for a good time should head to downtown Auburn on Friday evening when the city holds its annual Cheers on the Corner event.

From 6-9 p.m., the stretches of College Street and Magnolia Avenue that form Toomers Corner will be closed to thru-traffic and turned into an entertainment district where people can participate in a wine and food trail.

This is a family-friendly and pet-friendly event presented by the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association.

Access to the area will be free and open to the public, but participants in the wine and food trail must be 21 or older and purchase a ticket. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 on Friday. The trail will feature over 20 different stops at different downtown merchants, retailers and restaurants.

“If you purchase a ticket, you will receive a souvenir wine glass, and your wine glass with a wristband will entitle you to the different food bites and beverage samples at the various participating retailers,” said Jessica Kohn of the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association.

Participating retailers will be paired up with local restaurants including The Hound, The Depot, Ariccia Cucina Italiana and Bow & Arrow. Restaurants and bars located directly in downtown are on the trail as well.

“We have 20 stops participating, so at each stop you're going to go in, you're going to enjoy a beverage table and a small bite,” Kohn said.

Since the downtown area will be classified as an entertainment district, people will be able to walk freely with alcoholic beverages in containers provided by participating businesses.

Front Seven will perform and there will be various vendors and local artists set up as well, and downtown businesses will be open late.

“Anyone can come just enjoy downtown and enjoy the band and enjoy the extended shopping hours,” Kohn said.

Cheers on the Corner is one of downtown Auburn’s biggest yearly events and tickets generally sell out ahead of time.

“There is no guarantee that there will be tickets available the night of the event, just because in the past we have sold out prior to the event starting,” Kohn said. “This is always a sellout event.”

There will be an early check-in option this year. Those who would like to skip the line can go to St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church and check in between noon and 2 p.m. the day of the event. They'll go ahead and get their wineglasses and wristbands then.

During the event, College Street will be closed from Thach to Tichenor avenues, and Magnolia Avenue will be closed from Wright to Gay streets. On-street parking along these roads will close at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit downtownauburnonline.com/events.