In Auburn's Ward 1 election, it's incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor vs. council veteran Arthur L. Dowdell Sr.

On Aug. 23, registered voters in Auburn's City Council Ward 1 will be deciding between incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor, who's been in the position for four years, and Arthur L. Dowdell Sr., who served there for 16 years, from 1994 to 2010.

Here's a look at each candidate:

Connie Fitch-Taylor

Fitch-Taylor is a lifelong resident of Auburn's Ward 1, which she has represented as Councilwoman for the past four years. She has worked at Tuskegee University for 10 years in the facilities management department and previously worked at Auburn University for 30 years.

Fitch-Taylor says she initially ran for city office because she didn’t see any positive changes being made for citizens of Ward 1. One worrisome change for her, she said, was the development of student housing and gentrification in her ward at the expense of Black-owned businesses.

“We need to rebuild the north side of Auburn, and I saw that was not happening,” Fitch-Taylor said. “So, I decided to get into politics.”

Fitch-Taylor said over the last 20 years she has gained knowledge on construction and development and has worked with politicians at all levels of government. She says she is particularly proud of spearheading Auburn’s Juneteenth celebration; expanding the micro-library at Boykin Community Center; and founding the Northwest task force. If re-elected, she wants to work with the city to offer more affordable housing options; improve the Martin Luther King Drive streetscape and area parks; and get better lighting in Ward 1.

“I want to work with our mayor and our city manager also to continue to work to improve underserved and underrepresented communities throughout Auburn, not just Ward 1,” Fitch-Taylor said.

Arthur L. Dowdell Sr.

Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. was born in Auburn. He served honorably for three years in the Army before going onto to become a minister, and he has now lived in Auburn for close to 50 years.

Dowdell has long been interested in local politics and helped with redistricting in 1990.

He is a former Auburn City Council member who took office in 1994 and served for 16 years. While on the city council, he fought for a moment of silence and better communications for students. Dowdell says his main reason for running for city council again is that the Ward 1 community asked him to.

“I'm running for Ward 1 because Ward 1 needs me,” he said. “The Black community asked me to come back and run.”

Gentrification is a concern for Dowdell. He says Ward 1 is the only ward that is not growing in population but is instead decreasing because of student housing. He believes low to moderate income housing would be better for the community.

If elected, he said he would fight against the liens that have been put on existing homes in poorer neighborhoods and would like to downsize the city council.

“With my experience, I know how we can work with the other city council persons to make sure that Ward 1 is treated like equal and get equal growth like all the other city council wards,” Dowdell said.