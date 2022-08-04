In Ward 2 forum, Griswold and West talk about business, safety and downtown growth

At the latest Auburn Council candidate forum, Ward 2 incumbent Kelley Griswold and challenger Paul West focused on growth and downtown business.

This was the second of five planned ward forums hosted by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce.

Griswold opened by reminding the audience that elected Council members represent all the citizens of Auburn, not just those in their particular ward, and that he has been on the city council for four years. In his campaign slogan, he describes himself as “Your proven neighborhood advocate.”

West said in his opening statement that he spent seven years on the Board of Zoning and Adjustment, working directly with citizens to help meet their needs. He maintains that he is “the most experienced person in this race to protect and preserve our quality of life.”

When asked about the most pressing issue in the campaign, Griswold said he was concerned about how growth outside of Ward 2 directly affects people living inside the ward.

“Growth within the neighborhood is not particularly a challenge,” Griswold said. “But growth outside the neighborhood is a significant challenge, because every time we add another community, another subdivision, another road somewhere else, it all has an overall impact on what happens in the middle of town, and Ward 2 is now in the middle of town.”

Griswold called traffic, infrastructure and schools all priorities for Ward 2. He also added public safety and water to the list of needs.

West also expressed concern about public safety for schools and churches in Ward 2.

“We have two elementary schools in our ward, and I would like to see certified school resource officers in both of our elementary schools,” West said. “Everyone is watching the news today around the nation and what's happening in schools and in churches. And so, I'd really like to work with the churches to ensure that their parishioners and their members feel safe.”

West added that lighting, parking and affordable housing in Ward 2 were also issues he'd like to tackle.

Both men were also asked about the importance of business and industry recruitment in Auburn.

West pointed out that many students at both Auburn University and Southern Union State Community College move to the area for school and decide to stay and live in Auburn.

“It's been so vital that the businesses that have been created and developed and grown and the industry that the city of Auburn has recruited has allowed them to stay here now,” West said. “And also, businesses in Auburn fund the many activities and services that we expect.”

Griswold said there was no way to overstate the importance of business and industry.

“Businesses and industry are simply the lifeblood of Auburn,” Griswold said. “You can't do anything without resources, and the sales taxes that come in are the No. 1 source of income for the city of Auburn.” He added that the city couldn’t rely solely on the popularity of Auburn University.

Anna Hovey, the chamber president, asked the candidates if they felt the downtown area was healthy and successful.

Griswold said that while he believes the downtown is thriving, he also feels it needs more activities for adults and not just college students.

“Downtown right now, it's student-oriented and it supports the university very, very well,” Griswold said. “We need to focus a little bit more on adult-focused business, not just student-oriented businesses.” Griswold noted the many vacant stores underneath the dorms and wants to attract more businesses there.

West agreed that downtown is thriving but added that he wanted to know what challenges the merchants’ association was currently facing.

‘When the merchants profit, we as a city profit, and that is a priority for me as a former small business owner,” West said. He was also concerned about the retail vacancies downtown, noting that several of the spaces below mixed-use developments have been empty for up to two years.

The Chamber of Commerce will continue with its forums on Tuesday, when Ward 5 candidates Sarah Jane Levine, Henry “Sonny” Moreman, and Leah Billye Welburn will all speak. Doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m.