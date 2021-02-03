Inclusive playground coming to Auburn's Town Creek Park

A playground for all is coming to Town Creek Park.

The $1.9 million inclusive playground is set to begin construction in early February.

The City Council approved the project at the Jan. 19 virtual meeting, with Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon saying he fully supports the project and highlighting the Parks and Recreation staff for creating the project.

“I look forward to having this project," Dixon said in the meeting. "I think it will be a great addition to our community where kids can play together no matter what. I think that’s a great thing, and I’m grateful we’re going to have that in our community.”

The $1.9 million will go toward the playground equipment, surfacing, supporting items and installations costs. Renderings posted in the Jan. 19 meeting ePacket shows wheelchair accessible swing sets, slides, shaded play areas and more in the playground’s design.

City of Auburn Parks and Recreation public relations specialist Ann Bergman says the department has been anxiously preparing for the project.