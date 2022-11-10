Incumbent Joe Lovvorn will represent District 79 for another term

Republican incumbent Joe Lovvorn will return to his seat as the State Representative for District 79 after defeating Libertarian candidate Amanda Frison.

Overall, Lovvorn had 7,682 votes or about 81.27% and Frison had 1,687 or about 17.85%. There were 84 write-in votes or about .89%.

Lovvorn has held the District 79 representative seat for six years.

“I have looked at each vote made through the lenses of conservative common-sense principles and what is best for the people of Alabama,” he said in an earlier interview. “These past six years, I have worked to establish honest and respectable working relationships with leaders across Alabama.”

Lovvorn said one of the biggest issues the district and state currently faces is low labor participation. His goal is to grow the Alabama workforce and encourage a “return to work mindset.”

Returning to office, Lovvorn plans to keep taxes low, continue to make the state an appealing place to live for retirees and military families and continue to provide incentives to train and hire more teachers in the state.

“We should continue to think out of the box for ways of improving our education system, and I plan to continue that focus for the next 4 years,” he said in an earlier interview.

Lovvorn, 46, grew up in Graham and graduated from Auburn University in 1999 with his degree in agriculture and later earned a master’s in business from Auburn.

Before being elected to the position in 2016, Lovvorn has held many positions including working as a firefighter, a relator, and a small business owner. He is also the owner/franchisee of Two Men and a Truck for Auburn/Montgomery.

John West contributed to this report.