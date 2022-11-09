Incumbent Mike Rogers wins reelection as U.S. Representative of Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District

Republican incumbent Mike Rogers will return to office as U.S. Representative of Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District after cumulating nearly 71% of the vote across the district and defeating three opponents.

In Lee County, Rogers had 26,341 votes, or about 65.28%, Democrat Lin Veasey had 12,144 or 30.10%; Thomas SickofDC had 961 or 2.38%; and Douglas Bell had 882 or 2.19%. There were 23 write-in votes or about .06%.

The Alabama Secretary of State reported the unofficial election results, which included the total votes across the 3rd Congressional District. The official results will be released about a week later after the provisional ballots are reviewed.

Overall, Rogers had 135,448 votes or about 71.23%, Veasey had 47,770 or about 25.12%, Casson had 3,027 or about 1.59% and Bell had 3,826 or about 2.01%. There were about 80 write-in votes or about 0.4%.

“Representing the hard-working folks of the Third Congressional District is my greatest honor,” Rogers stated in an email. “I want to make sure they have the best opportunities to live, work and raise children in beautiful East Alabama. I will always be the strongest advocate to grow our economy, create opportunities, build the most powerful military in the world, cut wasteful spending and inflation, secure our borders, and defend our deeply held values. Taking care of the needs of our constituents is my primary focus.”

Rogers, 59, is a sixth generation East Alabamian who grew up in Calhoun County. He and his wife Beth have been married for 40 years and have three children.

He earned his undergraduate degree in political science and masters of public administration at Jacksonville State University. Later he graduated with honors from the Birmingham School of Law.

Rogers was an attorney and a small business owner in Calhoun County before being elected in 2002 as the congressman to represent Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District.

He currently serves as Ranking Member of the Armed Services Committee and served as the Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security in the 116th Congress.

As the current top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, Rogers said he’s in line to become chairman if the Republicans win the House. Rogers said this will make him the first member from Alabama to serve as chairman in U.S. history.

“Unfortunately, all that we care and work for is under assault by Joe Biden’s Socialist agenda. Joe Biden is a complete and utter failure. He and Nancy Pelosi are destroying our nation by putting America last,” Rogers stated in an email.

“Their massive Socialist spending created record high inflation, making life unaffordable for most Americans. Their Open Border policies are allowing an invasion of illegal immigration, terrorists, and deadly drugs into our nation. Their anti-Police, pro-criminal stance is destroying law and order and inundating American cities with violent crime. And they are attacking our Constitution and deeply held values with their vile woke ideology,” he continued.

Rogers said his goal is to put America first.