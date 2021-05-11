 Skip to main content
Is a Buc-ee's coming to Auburn? Auburn City Council expected to consider agreement with Buc-ee's Auburn LLC
Is a Buc-ee's coming to Auburn? Auburn City Council expected to consider agreement with Buc-ee's Auburn LLC

  • Updated
Buc-ee's

This Associated Press file photo displays the famous convenience store and gas station. 

 File Image/Associated Press

The Auburn City Council will consider the authorization of a development agreement between the City and Buc-ee’s Auburn LLC at its May 18 regular meeting, according to a legal notice that ran in the Opelika-Auburn News on Monday, May 11. 

The 50,000 square foot destination travel center to operate under the trademark “Buc-ee’s Auburn LLC” would be located at the Northeastern quadrant of Interstate 85 near Exit 50 and Auburn Technology Park.

Buc-ee’s Auburn, LLC formed on April 24, 2021, according to the Secretary of State’s business entity records.

The popular convenience store and gas station is known for being a tourist destination in Texas and its smiling cartoon beaver mascot. 

Buc-ee’s Auburn would be the latest in a string of Buc-ee’s travel centers to open in Alabama, following one in Leeds and one in Robertsdale.

Buc-ee’s Vice President Real Estate Development Richard Golden said in a phone call Tuesday afternoon that Buc-ee’s has not closed on real estate property in Auburn.

