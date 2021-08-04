‘It’s not going away’: Opelika Council tables rental inspection ordinance after complaints from local landlords

"And you wonder about these children growing up, wondering why they don't have any value. Look at where they’re living! They’re paying rent, and look at where they’re living and where they have to come home to.”

Newkirk said she knew those who rented property from landlords who were able to make their living by mowing the lawns of the nice houses belonging to those they paid rent to, only to come back to homes in disrepair.

“You all need to go out, look over this city, go to these areas you don’t know anything about and look at the living conditions! You do that and tell me if you are proud to be a citizen of Opelika,” Newkirk said. “You pledged to take care of the citizens of Opelika, not just the few, so you go back and get those ones. There is a Jewish carpenter that said, 'What you have done to the least of them, you have done it unto Me!'”

Near the end of the meeting, the Opelika City Council ultimately voted to table the ordinance until it is picked back up by the council again. The only vote not in favor of tabling the ordinance came from Ward 1 Councilmember George Allen.