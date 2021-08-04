‘It’s not going away’: Opelika Council tables rental inspection ordinance after complaints from local landlords

Over a dozen speakers came out to voice their opinions on an ordinance on the Opelika City Council's Tuesday night agenda that, if made into law, would hold landlords in the city accountable for ensuring their rental properties are livable for Opelika residents.
The vast majority of those that spoke against the ordinance were landlords themselves, whose reasons for opposing the ordinance ranged from seeing the law as an affront to their Constitutional rights to own and manage private property, the cost involved in having to make sure their properties were up to the city’s standards in what could be deemed livable, claims of concern for what might happen to their tenants if the landlords couldn’t afford to fix their properties to live up to the city’s standards, and concerns about the ordinance having not been drafted with their input.
Many of the speakers were in favor of postponing a vote on the ordinance until more input from landlords could be given to the city.
Landlord Haskel Patterson said the ordinance, if made into law, would adversely affect low income tenants that might not be able to afford to live in some properties after local landlords would be forced to improve their housing in order to keep in line with the ordinance, which “requires a landlord to comply with the requirements of applicable building and housing codes materially affecting health and safety,” according to the ordinance.
“I have a friend who owns five houses. They’re not real nice. Nobody here would want to live in them—nobody, but the people who live in them are not from here. They’re Hispanic. They’re happy to have them. They’re low income,” Patterson said. “If this passes, he has told me everybody will be kicked out. He’s not going to comply with the ordinance. He’ll let them sit there and they can fill with rats, crackheads, whatever happens until the city says he has to mow them down.”
Patterson also said a problem with the ordinance is that it did not apply to Section 8 housing, where the “vast majority” of the problems in the city were.
“Why don’t we go after the problem, which is Section 8 housing?” Patterson said.
Susan Bolt, another landlord who spoke out against the ordinance that night, said the law went against the Constitutional values of a citizen’s right to own private property.
“America’s founders understood clearly that private property is the foundation not only of prosperity, but for freedom itself,” Bolt said. “Pay attention to the Constitution, because we’ve already allowed the government to erode our rights as property owners because we pay property taxes. We never own our property, we rent from our government and shame on us for allowing that. What y’all are trying to do now is further erode our property rights. We don’t need you in our house. I’m not a slumlord. If I were, my renters wouldn’t be there.”
Chuck Beams was the only landlord that night who spoke in favor of the ordinance and said the law was precisely what the city needed in order to ensure that the quality of life for all Opelika residents would be improved.
“I’m amazed at the folks that have stood up in opposition to this ordinance. I’ve seen the yard signs opposing the ordinance. The tagline of their movement is, ‘Save affordable housing.’ I think it should read, rather, ‘Save a small group of wealthy property owners’ bottom line,’” Beams said. “We cannot let a few slumlords throw their perceived weight around and intimidate us. The tenants, which are Opelika’s citizens, deserve better.”
Many of the landlords who went up to the lectern to voice opposition to the ordinance after Beams seemed to take offense and made sure to let those in attendance know that they weren’t slumlords.
Cathy Newkirk, one of the only citizens to speak that night who was not a landlord, voiced her strong support for the ordinance and holding local landlords accountable for some of the conditions local properties had fallen into and urged the council to do something about it.
“I have lived here all of my life, I have been in homes with these landlords. Some of them are beyond slum landlords,” Newkirk said. “They’ve gone through generations doing the same things, generations of money being passed down, property being passed down, not fixing up [their properties] and worse. … It’s awful, and something has to be done.
"And you wonder about these children growing up, wondering why they don't have any value. Look at where they’re living! They’re paying rent, and look at where they’re living and where they have to come home to.”
Newkirk said she knew those who rented property from landlords who were able to make their living by mowing the lawns of the nice houses belonging to those they paid rent to, only to come back to homes in disrepair.
“You all need to go out, look over this city, go to these areas you don’t know anything about and look at the living conditions! You do that and tell me if you are proud to be a citizen of Opelika,” Newkirk said. “You pledged to take care of the citizens of Opelika, not just the few, so you go back and get those ones. There is a Jewish carpenter that said, 'What you have done to the least of them, you have done it unto Me!'”
Near the end of the meeting, the Opelika City Council ultimately voted to table the ordinance until it is picked back up by the council again. The only vote not in favor of tabling the ordinance came from Ward 1 Councilmember George Allen.
“We saw a true form of democracy, and I can tell you that when we came here, we were not planning to have this thing tabled,” Council President Eddie Smith said. “Everyone who said we needed to table this to get more input, we’re going to expect you to go listen when it comes time to get more input. … So we’re going to re-do it. It’s not going away, but there has got to be a way to monitor the number of rental properties that we have.”
The ordinance
The ordinance, if passed, would have required landlords to register their rental properties with the city and be held up to city code standards before the properties would be eligible to renters.
In a previous interview with the Opelika-Auburn News, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said the ordinance was much needed in the city to ensure that all residents could live in a safe place.
“It will be a way to make sure that folks living in a rental unit in Opelika are living in decent, safe housing,” Fuller said. “The good landlords will not be bothered by this. If a landlord is not taking care of their property, then they may have some issues.”
Rental property inspections would have been conducted by city staff after a resident leaves a property and before another moves in, and if the property did not pass inspection by meeting city code, then renters will not be allowed to live there, Fuller said.
Enforcement of the new ordinance would have begun with the creation of an inventory of all rental properties within the city, which Fuller said could be cross-checked with lists of properties with city utility data.
The ordinance would have ensured that landlords maintain and improve the quality of housing in Opelika and that more affordable housing options within the city remain habitable. If passed, the ordinance would also allow tenants to file complaints to the city regarding the conditions of their rental property, according to the ordinance.