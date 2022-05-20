It's incumbent Randy Rice versus John Coker for State Senator of District 13

Two Republican candidates are running for the position of State Senator for District 13 in the 2022 primary election on May 24: incumbent Randy Price and John Coker.

Randy Rice

Price, 64, has lived in Opelika on a farm that’s been in his family for more than six generations. He is a graduate of Beauregard High School and Southern Union Community College.

He and his wife Oline, the Lee County revenue commissioner, are active members of First United Methodist Church of Opelika, are involved in the community and have two sons and two grandchildren.

Price serves on the Lee County Farmers Federation Board of Directors, Third District Congressman Mike Rogers’ Agricultural Advisory Committee, is a member of the Lee County Public Building Authority, a member of the Lee County Cattlemen’s Association and has been a small business owner for nearly 30 years.

He is the former Chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee and has served on the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee.

Price was elected as the State Senator for District 13 in 2018 and said he’s running for re-election because there are still things he wants to do.

If re-elected, he wants to continue to create an environment in Alabama where everyone can succeed, he said. He supports the Second Amendment, first responders and small businesses and is pro-life.

During his time in office, Price has helped expand broadband throughout the district to make sure citizens in rural communities have accessibility to the internet.

“We have some really good industrial development boards throughout the district and I’m there to assist them,” Price said. “We’re going to continue to work on recruiting jobs from one end of the district to the other.”

Price said he doesn’t focus on specific zips codes but instead focuses on the district as a whole. In the northern part of the district, Price said tourism is very big and he’s worked to put together a pilot program to attract people to come to the area and spend money.

“Those are the things that we have tried to do to make sure that you take your strengths and make them stronger,” he said.

Price also wants to continue to improve education and provide funding for school systems.

“Alabama for the last two years has increased and we had the largest education budget in the state of Alabama,” he said.

Price worked with others on a new aviation program for Southern Union, which is a $3.5 million project that will provide an opportunity for young people throughout East Alabama to learn about aviation mechanics and be hired after graduating.

“We have tried to work for this district for the last four years and have enjoyed working for the people,” Price said.

John Coker

Coker, 62, was born in LaFayette, grew up in Opelika where he graduated high school in 1978 and later attended Emory University Candler School of theology, Alabama Fire College and several other continuing education courses.

He was trained in industrial safety through OSHA, Conoco Phillips, BP Oil and the Energy Training Council. Coker served as a firefighter in the Navy, as head of town council in Uriah, Ala., served in multiple fire departments across Alabama, served as Fire Chief in Magnolia, Ala.. and was trained in wildfire prevention, hazmat containment and arson investigation.

Coker is currently the pastor of Northside Baptist Church in Opelika and is married to Phyllis Coker, who is a school nurse in the Chambers County school district. They have six children and 15 grandchildren.

He is also involved in the Bikers for Christ motorcycle ministry and other rehabilitation ministries involving families, the homeless, prisoners and those in mental health centers.

“When I see what’s going on in our schools... when I see things going on in Montgomery that they’re passing bills, taxes and laws without even confronting the people about it first, I just had to do something,” Coker said.

After praying about it, Coker decided to run for the position.

“I’m 100% pro-life, no compromise. I’m 100% First and Second Amendment, no compromise. And I’m a full constitutionalist,” he said.

Coker also wants to increase the pay for educators and improve the education system by getting rid of common core education and critical race theory.

After serving as a fireman for 40 years, Coker said he understands the financial struggles first responders face, and if elected he plans to address the problem of underfunding.

“I think that's one of the most important organizations we have is our first responders because every time they crank that truck up it's a life and death situation for them or for somebody,” he said.

Coker said he’s also against government mandates and believes individuals should be free to choose the COVID-19 vaccine or not. He also wants to “give the rights back to the states” and not the federal government.

“People in Montgomery and Washington don't realize they're servants. They're not leaders. They're not authority figures. They're servants,” Coker said. “That's what I want to do. I want to get in there and I want to serve my community. I want to vote the way they want to vote because they're hiring me to do a job for them.”