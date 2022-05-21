It's the past District 5 Lee County Commissioner versus the present one; who will it be in the future

Two Democrats are running for the position of District 5 Lee County Commissioner in the 2022 primary election on May 24: Incumbent Richard LaGrand Sr. and John Andrews Harris. There are no candidates running for the seat in the Democratic primary.

Richard LaGrand Sr. (I)

LaGrand, 67, has lived and worked in Lee County for more than three decades and was elected as the Lee County Commissioner of District 5 in 2018.

During his time in office, a tornado struck the Beauregard community killing 23 people, and LaGrand worked with Samaritan’s Purse to establish search and rescue operations and was involved in approving numerous building permits to rebuild destroyed homes.

He listed other highlights as funding the development of Loachapoka Community Park, paving several roads in Lee County, renovating the Lee County Courthouse, expanding the Lee County Emergency Management Agency and establishing Juneteenth as a paid holiday in Lee County.

LaGrand has been the morning show host of Hallelujah 1520 AM for 35 years, has been an employee at the Auburn University Hotel and Conference Center for 34 years, and served five years as a house parent for foster children at Lee County Youth Development Center.

As a volunteer, he served as President of the East Alabama Services for the Elderly Board, works regularly with Covington Recreation Center, worked closely with the Lee County Youth Development Center and works with programs that help seniors, specifically those suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

LaGrand said serving as commissioner has been an "amazing experience," and if reelected he plans to improve transportation and broadband, support seniors and fight trash and littering in the community.

He points out that the next elected commissioner will be making decisions on how to allocate $32 million worth of funds from the American Rescue Plan.

He said he would like for some of the money to go towards paving more roads, programs for seniors and affordable housing.

“I believe I’m the best candidate and I’ve got a vision for the future,” LaGrand said.

John Andrews Harris

Harris, 71, was born in Opelika and has worked as a public servant and public official most of his life.

He’s served on the Opelika City Council for eight years, worked in the child nutrition program in a school system for 34 years and owned a grocery store in Opelika for 15 years.

Harris is currently the chairman of political action for the NAACP for the state of Alabama and has recently partnered with Harvest Time Food ministry to help create food banks and food distribution centers in the areas of Opelika and Roanoke. Harris also has a consulting business, J.E. Harris Inc.

He said he was elected as an Opelika City Councilman in 1986 and was the first of two African-Americans in the position. He served until 1994, when he was elected to be the District 5 Lee County Commissioner.

Harris served as commissioner for 24 years unopposed from 1994 until 2018. He said he decided to run for the position after receiving calls from citizens who asked him to run again.

“They said they don’t have a voice to speak out for the community on different concerns,” Harris said. “I was the type of person that cared about the community, talked to the people and formed a bond with them.”

If elected, Harris plans to focus on infrastructure, education, transportation, voting rights and workforce and economic development. He wants to bring more jobs to the area and have more opportunities to keep people in the community.

Harris said he will also make sure the Loachapoka area is not left behind or ignored.

“I want to thank the people of Lee County for their outpouring of support and for calling,” Harris said. “That means a lot to me.”