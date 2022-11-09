Jay Hovey is the newly elected Alabama State Senator of District 27

Republican Jay Hovey has won the race for Alabama State Senate District 27 over Democrat candidate Sherri Reese.

In Lee County, Hovey had 16,345 votes or about 65.38% and Reese had 8,606 votes or about 34.43%. There were 48 write-in votes or about .19%.

The Alabama Secretary of State reported the unofficial election results, which included the total votes across District 27 including Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. The official results will be released about a week later after the provisional ballots are reviewed.

Overall, Hovey had 25,989 votes, or about 70.22% and Reese had 10,960 votes, or about 29.61%.

“I decided to run for this position because I saw an opportunity to continue my service to the community, the area that I grew up in,” Hovey said in an earlier interview. “I felt that we needed a state senator that was in touch with the community, one that’s involved and has a good knowledge of what’s going on.”

Hovey said he will uphold the values of the people of District 27, fight for born and unborn children, work to improve education, protect the Second Amendment and fight against government overreach.

He also plans to continue to support the education system, economic development and growth as well as protect conservative values, protect top tier quality of life in the district and fight to cut government spending.

Hovey added that he believes citizens deserve a senator who will be engaged with the community year round and not just during election season.

Hovey, 44, was born and raised in Lee County and grew up in the community of Marvyn. He is an Auburn University graduate and served as a student firefighter while in college.

He is a mortgage loan originator for AuburnBank, has served as the Auburn Ward 7 city councilman, serves as a deacon at Providence Baptist Church and is married to Anna, who has been the president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce for about two years.

Hovey has served in various roles in the community including with the Alabama Small Business Advisory Commission, United Way of Lee County, Kiwanis Club, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and the city of Auburn Greenspace Advisory Board.