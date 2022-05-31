Jay Hovey leads Tom Whatley by one vote after provisional votes counted

Jay Hovey has unofficially won the race for Alabama State Senate District 27 by one vote over incumbent Tom Whatley, but Whatley still has time to challenge for a recount.

After waiting a week with only a four-vote difference, officials at the Lee County Meeting Center gathered Tuesday afternoon to count the provisional ballots from Lee County in the race for the state senate seat.

There were 87 total provisional ballots in the three-county district, including 67 in Lee, 14 in Tallapoosa and six in Russell.

Of those provisional ballots, 15 had the District 27 race on the ballot and were accepted to be counted, including 10 in Lee County and five in Tallapoosa County. Russell County did not have any accepted provisional ballots in the race.

Whatley beat Hovey on provisional ballots in both counties, winning 6-4 in Lee and 3-2 in Tallapoosa.

After adding those provisional votes to the precinct totals, Hovey still leads by one vote, with a total of 16,745 votes cast, or 8,373 for Hovey and 8,372 for Whatley.

Since this is a party primary, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said it will be up to the candidates if they want to have a recount of the votes.

“They’ll have to file whatever action they intend with the party themselves because it is a party primary as opposed to a general election,” Jones said.

Elizabeth Ham, the Republican executive committee chair of Lee County, said she will send the results to the Republican party and the party will send them to the Alabama Secretary of State's Office.

Ham said after the secretary of state certifies the election, the "clock starts running," and Whatley will have 48 hours to ask for a recount. Ham believes this would start on Friday.

On May 24, all the votes were tallied from polling places in Lee, Tallapoosa and Russell counties in the state senate race between Hovey and Whatley.

Hovey led Whatley 8,367 votes to 8,363 on May 24, but the two candidates had to wait a week for the 67 provisional ballots to be counted and for the winner to be decided.

But despite Tallapoosa and Russell counties having far fewer voters than Lee County, Whatley dominated both counties to such a great extent that he nearly wiped out the entire deficit. Whatley won Tallapoosa by 3,540 votes to 1,555, or about 70%, and Russell by 881 to 202, or about 81%.

By the end of the night on May 24, it was enough to leave both men deadlocked at 50%, with Hovey maintaining the razor-slim, four-vote margin.

The Lee County Board of Registrars’ three members decided whether each provisional vote, as Jones said, “should count or not count.”

In a general election, the decisions of the registrars would be handed to the canvas board, but in a primary they go to the party’s executive committee, which in this case is the Republican party.