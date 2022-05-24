Jeff Tickal to continue family legacy as Lee County Circuit Court judge

On Tuesday night, Jeff Tickal defeated Elijah Beavers to become a Lee County Circuit Court judge, succeeding Judge Jacob Walker.

“Right now it’s still a little numb,” Tickal said at the Lee County Meeting Center after hearing the results. “The reality of it all hasn’t set in yet.”

Tickal received 8,929 votes to Beaver's 6,355, winning by a margin of about 58% to 42%. He won at every one of the 22 precincts except for the Opelika Rec Center.

He will officially start the position in January.

While Tickal will succeed Walker, the seat was previously held by Tickal’s father-in-law, James T. Gullage, for 20 years before he retired.

Tickal said he’s honored to add to the legacy while sitting in the same bench in which Gullage once sat.

While campaigning for the position, Tickal said he was always busy with something he had to do. On election day as he waited for the results, he said there was nothing else to do but wait.

“It’s kind of surreal because you’ve had all that time working towards a goal, and then it appears as a number on a board,” Tickal said.

Tickal said his friends and family played a big part in helping him campaign and supporting him throughout the process. He and his wife Lauri have been married for 32 years and they have three children.

Tickal said his children helped make signs, went door to door to hand out flyers and stood outside polling places on Tuesday holding the signs.

“All those people were in it as much as I was, and that’s what made it work,” he said.

Adam Tickal, 23, one of Tickal’s sons, stayed outside the EAMC Health Resource Center in Opelika promoting his father while holding a sign on Tuesday from the time the polls open until they closed.

“It’s been great,” Adam Tickal said. “It’s not often that you get to support a candidate that you know personally is a good person, so I’ve enjoyed doing that.”

Throughout Tickal’s time serving as a prosecutor, Tickal has tried over 1,000 cases including civil jury trials in state and in federal court, custody and divorce cases and commercial business disputes. He was a partner with his father-in-law in the firm Gullage, Tickal & Fellows LLP and then Gullage & Tickal LLP.