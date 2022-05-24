Jeff Tickal wins election for Lee County Circuit Court

On Tuesday night, Jeff Tickal defeated Elijah Beavers to become a Lee County Circuit Court Judge, succeeding Judge Jacob Walker.

“Right now it’s still a little numb,” Tickal said at the Lee County Meeting Center after hearing the results. “The reality of it all hasn’t set in yet.”

Tickal received 8,929 votes to Beaver's 6,355, winning by a margin of about 58% to 42%. He won at every one of the 22 precincts except for the Opelika Rec Center.

He will officially assume the position in January.

Throughout his time serving as a prosecutor, Tickal has tried over 1,000 cases including civil jury trials in state and in federal court, custody and divorce cases and commercial business disputes. He was a partner in the firm Gullage, Tickal & Fellows LLP and then Gullage & Tickal LLP.

He is a graduate of Auburn University and Cumberland School of Law at Samford Univeristy.

A member of First Baptist Church of Opelika, he serves as a Sunday school teacher for high school students.

Tickal and his wife Lauri have been married for 32 years and have three children.