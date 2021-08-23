Jessica Ventiere announces run for Lee County District Attorney

Jessica Ventiere announced her campaign for Lee County District Attorney Monday. She was appointed by Lee County judges as District Attorney Pro Tem in November and was appointed acting District Attorney by Gov. Kay Ivey in July.
“Alabama and Lee County have been good to me – giving me the opportunity to build a career, raise a family, and now announce my candidacy for District Attorney of Lee County,” Ventiere said in a statement. “After spending time praying with friends and family, I feel called to step up and continue my service to Lee County.”
A native of Enterprise, Ala., Ventiere said that she first wanted to become a prosecutor when she was a child and her grandmother was murdered.
She earned her law degree from the Cumberland Law School in Birmingham, has worked for 16 years as a prosecutor and has tried more than 100 jury trials.
Ventiere that said honesty, integrity, discretion and a knowledge of the law are the most important qualities for a district attorney to have.
Despite having been responsible for many successful convictions in her years as a prosecutor and spearheading the creation of Ava’s Law, which increases the punishment range for people who kill children as a result of child abuse, Ventiere said the example she sets for her children is what makes her most proud.
“My children have seen how committed I am to the position of being a prosecutor,” Ventiere said. “They went with me to the governor’s office when Ava’s Law got signed into being, they’re interested whenever I talk about what’s going on in our community, and I think that they’re proud of me and that makes me proud of what I’m doing.”
Prior to her appointment as Lee County’s district attorney, Ventiere served as the county’s chief assistant district attorney under former DA Brandon Hughes. Following Hughes’ indictment on charges related to using his position for personal gain and perjury, Ventiere testified at Hughes’ trial in June 2021 and was appointed as acting district attorney soon after Hughes pleaded guilty to two felony counts.
“The people who are in the DA’s office are good people, and they have always worked hard and been committed to Lee County and the law,” Ventiere said. “We’re going to stay committed and stay focused on the needs of our community, making sure we’re doing what we can to promote and enforce public safety and to support law enforcement.
"We’ll be focused on the needs of our community and putting those needs ahead of ourselves personally, is what we’ll continue to do.”