Jessica Ventiere announces run for Lee County District Attorney

“My children have seen how committed I am to the position of being a prosecutor,” Ventiere said. “They went with me to the governor’s office when Ava’s Law got signed into being, they’re interested whenever I talk about what’s going on in our community, and I think that they’re proud of me and that makes me proud of what I’m doing.”

Prior to her appointment as Lee County’s district attorney, Ventiere served as the county’s chief assistant district attorney under former DA Brandon Hughes. Following Hughes’ indictment on charges related to using his position for personal gain and perjury, Ventiere testified at Hughes’ trial in June 2021 and was appointed as acting district attorney soon after Hughes pleaded guilty to two felony counts.

“The people who are in the DA’s office are good people, and they have always worked hard and been committed to Lee County and the law,” Ventiere said. “We’re going to stay committed and stay focused on the needs of our community, making sure we’re doing what we can to promote and enforce public safety and to support law enforcement.

"We’ll be focused on the needs of our community and putting those needs ahead of ourselves personally, is what we’ll continue to do.”

