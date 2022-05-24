John Andrew Harris returning to Lee County Commission after a four-year break

John Andrew Harris defeated incumbent Richard LaGrand by 43 votes in Tuesday night's primary election to become the next District 5 Lee County commissioner.

There were no Republican candidates running for the seat.

The difference in the race was absentee ballots, of which Harris had 81 to LaGrand's 21.

Overall, Harris had 855 votes, or about 51.3%, and LaGrand had 812, or about 48.7%

Harris, 71, was the first Black member of the Opelika City Council, where he served for eight years before being elected to the District 5 commission seat in 1994 and serving there for 24 years unopposed.

When he decided not to run again in 2018, LaGrand was elected in his place.

Harris said he decided to throw his hat back in the ring after receiving calls from citizens who asked him to run again.

“They said they don’t have a voice to speak out for the community on different concerns,” Harris said. “I was the type of person that cared about the community, talked to the people and formed a bond with them.”

Harris says he plans to focus on infrastructure, education, transportation, voting rights and workforce and economic development. He wants to bring more jobs to the area and have more opportunities to keep people in the community.

Harris said he will also make sure the Loachapoka area is not left behind or ignored.

“I want to thank the people of Lee County for their outpouring of support and for calling,” Harris said before the election. “That means a lot to me.”