Late provisional vote caused tie in Hovey-Whatley race; ALEA disputes account of voter

A state official has confirmed the reason for the Alabama Republican Party’s decision that the State Senate District 27 race between Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley ended in a tie.

Cameron Mixon, director of external affairs for the Alabama Secretary of State Office, confirmed Monday that during a hearing on Saturday in Montgomery, the party committee chose to recognize a provisional ballot that previously wasn’t counted.

Meanwhile, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a statement questioning the validity of the provisional ballot cast.

Yellowhammer News, a conservative news website in Alabama, reported that the provisional vote in question was cast by a resident from Tallapoosa County who recently moved to Dadeville.

On Sunday, after the tie vote was declared a day earlier, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a statement disputing the account of the voter, whom it said was "claiming to be wrongly excluded from the polls due to a driver license error."

According to the statement, ALEA discovered that the voter still has a driver license issued by the State of Georgia. She did visit the ALEA Driver License Office in Opelika to apply for an Alabama Driver’s License, but “did not complete an issuance transaction and was never issued an Alabama Driver License."

“Voter registration information from ALEA’s Driver License Division is only sent after the credential is issued and the customer signs the required voter declaration, which did not occur in this specific incident,” the release said. “Voter registration information is filed nightly by ALEA’s Driver License Division to the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure each citizen’s voter registration is up to date.”

On Saturday night, after the party's decision, Hovey sent a message to The Montgomery Advertiser on Saturday night, saying, “Certainly every vote is important and it’s unfortunate if anyone is mistaken that they are registered to vote.

It was unclear if Hovey would challenge the decision.

According to state code, the winner will now be decided “by lot,” which could be by coin toss, high card, rock-paper-scissors or another quick game of chance.The tie-breaker will likely be conducted by ALGOP Chairman John Wahl, but the GOP has not provided details on when the winner will be selected or the method that will be used.

The winner of this race will run against Democrat candidate Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November.