Lawsuit filed to hold up zoning vote in Beat 13, where Creekwood plans to operate a quarry

Zoning is up for a vote Tuesday in Beat 13, unless a Lee County judge steps in to hold it up.

Lee County Probate Judge Bill English confirmed Thursday that he has been served with papers stemming from a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Highway 29 LLC, which appears to be connected to CreekWood Resources’ effort to operate a granite quarry near Beulah. English also chairs the Lee County Commission, which approved the zoning vote for May 18 at Pine Grove Church.

Highway 29 LLC is asking Lee County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Walker III to issue a Temporary Restraining Order against next week’s vote. The plaintiff claims that Lee County officials didn’t properly vet the petitions seeking an election on zoning for Beat 13. They further allege that the ballot for Tuesday’s election is not properly worded.

The primary complaints are that “the petition was not signed by fifteen (15%) of the electors who reside with the beat and who own real estate located in the beat, and neither the Petition, nor the Ballot contain the statutorily required language that only those qualified electors residing of the municipal limits and in the unzoned portion of Beat 13 may vote or sign the Petition…”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}