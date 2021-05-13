Lawsuit filed to hold up zoning vote in Beat 13, where Creekwood plans to operate a quarry

Zoning is up for a vote Tuesday in Beat 13, unless a Lee County judge steps in to hold it up.
Lee County Probate Judge Bill English confirmed Thursday that he has been served with papers stemming from a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Highway 29 LLC, which appears to be connected to CreekWood Resources’ effort to operate a granite quarry near Beulah. English also chairs the Lee County Commission, which approved the zoning vote for May 18 at Pine Grove Church.
Highway 29 LLC is asking Lee County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Walker III to issue a Temporary Restraining Order against next week’s vote. The plaintiff claims that Lee County officials didn’t properly vet the petitions seeking an election on zoning for Beat 13. They further allege that the ballot for Tuesday’s election is not properly worded.
The primary complaints are that “the petition was not signed by fifteen (15%) of the electors who reside with the beat and who own real estate located in the beat, and neither the Petition, nor the Ballot contain the statutorily required language that only those qualified electors residing of the municipal limits and in the unzoned portion of Beat 13 may vote or sign the Petition…”
The petitions were submitted by residents in Beat 13 who want to keep the CreekWood quarry out. The complaint goes on to allege that English and the commission improperly accepted said petitions and voted for an election Feb. 8 of this year without proper public notice beforehand. English told the commissioners at that Feb. 8 meeting that he had certified the petitions in his capacity as the county’s Probate Judge.
English did not comment on the merits of the case. He did say that a similar filing in federal court in Montgomery last week was denied. He revealed the latest lawsuit at a press conference Thursday on the Lee County Courthouse steps hosted by members of the county commission and the county’s new planning commission to discuss next week’s vote.
Voters in Beat 13, the precinct that includes the proposed quarry, will decide Tuesday whether or not they want to be subject to the county’s Master Plan and zoning. The ballot does not refer to the quarry bid or any specific zoning actions. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Pine Grove Church, 7235 U.S. 29 North.
The Opelika-Auburn News was unable to reach CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell for comment on the case.
Highway 29 LLC was formed last year in Florida and is registered with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Jamie Helen Kidd Frawley of the Montgomery law firm of Webb McNeill Walker represents the plaintiffs.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will host a public hearing May 20 in Opelika regarding the air and water emissions permits CreekWood seeks to operate at the Shady Grove site.