Lee Co. Commission discusses noise ordinance after Beauregard resident says her home source of techno music not animal noises, sirens

“I won’t do that,” Brown said. “That’s what laws are for. … I think looking at a noise ordinance is a good idea, it just needs to be fair.”

Commissioner Robert Ham said several neighbors had told him they thought the noise was coming from her home and asked Brown if there was any way “we could put this all behind us and everybody just get along.”

“I’m not in a conciliatory mood or a non-conciliatory mood, I’m in a ‘I don’t play music’ mood,” said Brown, who added that she had “unresolved situation[s]” and had dogs who had been poisoned and a horse die under strange circumstances. “There is a lot of water under the bridge, and all of these people are coming together as though I’m a monster. They know nothing about the fact that every one of my dead dogs, I picked it up and took it to the state tox[icology] lab.”

Discussing the ordinance

Because unincorporated areas of Lee County have no noise ordinance, Sheriff Jay Jones said his office has been looking at ways to address the situation and has been in communication with the District Attorney’s Office after receiving several complaints from those in the area.