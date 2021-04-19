Lee Co. Commission discusses noise ordinance after Beauregard resident says her home source of techno music not animal noises, sirens

The Lee County Commission fielded comments from concerned citizens Monday while discussing the possibility of implementing a noise ordinance after several neighbors in a Beauregard community complained to the sheriff’s office of a resident playing animal noises and sirens at late hours.
Margaret Brown, a defense attorney in Lee County and resident of the area, said users from a community Facebook page had accused her home of being the source of the noise but said she had been “misidentified.”
“I’m having to field quite a bit of fallout from this, and I’m up to it,” Brown said to the commission. “I’ve been called a monster several times today, and you know what? I couldn’t care less, because I know, and I’m pretty satisfied with myself and I live with myself, but I don’t see how this commission can listen to people where you can go and look at what was said and know if you’re dealing with things that are not facts.”
Brown, who shares her home with a significant other, said the animal and siren noises did not come from her, but added that noises played from her home included audio from the video game “Grand Theft Auto” as well as “club, techno-type music.”
When Commissioner Sarah Brown said the commission wanted to solve the issue in the most diplomatic way and asked her if she would consider asking her partner to turn the volume off on whatever was playing, Brown declined.
“I won’t do that,” Brown said. “That’s what laws are for. … I think looking at a noise ordinance is a good idea, it just needs to be fair.”
Commissioner Robert Ham said several neighbors had told him they thought the noise was coming from her home and asked Brown if there was any way “we could put this all behind us and everybody just get along.”
“I’m not in a conciliatory mood or a non-conciliatory mood, I’m in a ‘I don’t play music’ mood,” said Brown, who added that she had “unresolved situation[s]” and had dogs who had been poisoned and a horse die under strange circumstances. “There is a lot of water under the bridge, and all of these people are coming together as though I’m a monster. They know nothing about the fact that every one of my dead dogs, I picked it up and took it to the state tox[icology] lab.”
Discussing the ordinance
Because unincorporated areas of Lee County have no noise ordinance, Sheriff Jay Jones said his office has been looking at ways to address the situation and has been in communication with the District Attorney’s Office after receiving several complaints from those in the area.
Jones said a magistrate would come from an outside county to review the situation to determine if warrants could be issued, but there was not yet a time frame for when a magistrate might come.
Jones said two charges were filed in an incident report, including disorderly conduct and harassment.
“We proceeded under this law before and have been successful as far as that goes on at least one other occasion I’m aware of,” Jones said.
While District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere would not comment on anything specific to the case involving Brown, she said, “Generally speaking, I agree with the sheriff and the facts as I understand them to be; I think we have some criminal codes that would cover the circumstances.”
Commissioner Doug Cannon said the county should consider forming a noise ordinance anyway in order to have laws in place to address such issues in the future.
“There’s going to be other situations down the road,” Cannon said. “It ain’t just what happened last week or last month, it’s going to continue to happen, so I think we need to come up with something to protect people in the future.”
The sheriff said there were multiple factors to consider when drafting an ordinance that his office could effectively enforce, including decibel levels, the noise’s distance from a home, the type of noise and hours of the day when the noise is played, and commissioners asked if he could find out from other Alabama counties with similar ordinances in place what ideas they might be able to share.
While no noise ordinance was brought forward for a vote at the work session meeting, Ham suggested that county staff, law enforcement and prosecutors should work on drafting a new ordinance working off a draft from 2014 in order to bring it up for discussion at a later date.
“Unfortunately, there just seems to be a lack of respect all around, and I wish that everybody would respect everyone just a little bit more and be mindful of the needs of other people and their neighbors,” Commissioner Brown said. “That would be so easy, it seems.”