Lee Co commissioners to start search for new administrator

Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman plans to retire in November, but his bosses don’t intend to wait until the last minute to find his replacement.

The Lee County Commission meets Monday at 5 p.m., and one of the top items on the agenda will be a discussion about coming up with a firm job description for Rendleman’s successor.

District Two Commissioner Sarah Brown told her colleagues in late April that they needed to kick start that job search, which is expected to be national in scope.

“We’re at a six-month time frame, so time is of the essence,” Brown said.

The commissioners plan to draw on Rendleman’s advice during the search, as there are likely to be projects started under him before he leaves – possible county curbside trash pickup in unincorporated areas and a new county park in or near Loachapoka.

“Nobody knows the job better than he does,” said District Three Commissioner Gary Long.

Rendleman has already contributed some thoughts to commissioners on that job description. He said the job posting should include the following expectations of candidates for his job, including: