 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee Co commissioners to start search for new administrator
0 Comments
top story

Lee Co commissioners to start search for new administrator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Early Voting 4.JPG (copy)

Commissioners will meet Monday in their chambers Monday at 5 p.m. at Lee County Courthouse in Opelika. 

 Alex Hosey,

Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman plans to retire in November, but his bosses don’t intend to wait until the last minute to find his replacement.

The Lee County Commission meets Monday at 5 p.m., and one of the top items on the agenda will be a discussion about coming up with a firm job description for Rendleman’s successor.

District Two Commissioner Sarah Brown told her colleagues in late April that they needed to kick start that job search, which is expected to be national in scope.

“We’re at a six-month time frame, so time is of the essence,” Brown said.

The commissioners plan to draw on Rendleman’s advice during the search, as there are likely to be projects started under him before he leaves – possible county curbside trash pickup in unincorporated areas and a new county park in or near Loachapoka.

“Nobody knows the job better than he does,” said District Three Commissioner Gary Long.

Rendleman has already contributed some thoughts to commissioners on that job description. He said the job posting should include the following expectations of candidates for his job, including:

• Developing, recommending and implementing County Commission policies based on trends and issues within county management, finances, service levels, and applicable laws;

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Candidates should have at least a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration;

• Developing and administering the annual county budget;

• Serving as project manager of facility construction and renovation projects.

Election looms

Monday’s meeting will be the last before the May 18 election in Beat 13. Homeowners in that area near Beulah lobbied commissioners to call the election as part of their efforts to keep CreekWood Resources from opening a granite quarry there.

The sole question on the ballot asks, “Shall the authority of the Lee County Planning Commission, its master plan and zoning regulations apply to Beat 13?”

Voting will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Pine Grove Church on U.S. 29. It is restricted to registered voters who live in Beat 13.

If voters vote “yes,” the newly formed planning commission would then decide on what, if any, action – including zoning – it should take on the quarry bid.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert