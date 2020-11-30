Lee County approves extra funding for schools, explores litter campaign

The Lee County Commission approved additional funding for county schools Monday meeting, and members discussed launching a campaign to combat littering on county roadways.
The money requested from Lee County Schools, Auburn City Schools and Opelika City Schools will come from a $4.3 million federal grant to help the county to deal with extra expenses resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to written requests from local school superintendents, the additional funding would help them improve remote learning for students whose families don’t feel safe sending their kids to school during a pandemic.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Opelika City Schools is experiencing the need for increased access to resources on our network servers,” OCS Superintendent Mark Neighbors said in his request. “Opelika City Schools has been internally creating curriculum and the storage requirements for the numerous teacher video lessons has increased dramatically. Specific software residing on local servers supporting distance learners needs expansion.”
OCS requested about $183,000, ACS requested about $525,000 and county schools requested about $47,000. The school systems also agreed to refund the extra money if required to do so by the state or federal governments.
“Thank you for your support of our schools and students. We appreciate it very much,” ACS Superintendent Cristen Herring said.
Cleaning roadsides
The commission also discussed plans to reduce the amount of littering on roadways throughout the county by raising funds through the Adopt a Mile Program.
Commissioner Sarah Brown introduced the idea for a litter campaign to the other commissioners. She suggested that each commissioner should adopt a mile to show support for the proposed campaign.
“After going to Loachapoka and picking up trash there and thinking about the county as a whole and the complaints that we continue to get in regards to trash, I just wanted to talk about it and open the conversation up,” Brown said.
“We have 625 miles of paved roads in our county, and we have two that are currently adopted by businesses, so I wanted to throw out the idea of us having a litter-free county campaign and involve it in a multi-fold … and encouraging businesses to adopt miles. We, as a commission, could adopt miles to get it going.”
Commissioner Robert Ham agreed with Brown and offered to sign up to adopt a mile. He added that the commission should consider introducing cameras at litter hotspots to deter drivers from throwing trash out on the roadsides.
“When I first got elected 10 years ago, one of the things people kept telling us if, ‘What are you going to do about the trash?’” Ham said. “In one area I stopped and started picking up. I had two bags of trash full and I wasn't about 200-feet from my truck. That’s great, big trash bags, and that’s just not acceptable.”
