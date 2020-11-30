Lee County approves extra funding for schools, explores litter campaign

Cleaning roadsides

The commission also discussed plans to reduce the amount of littering on roadways throughout the county by raising funds through the Adopt a Mile Program.

Commissioner Sarah Brown introduced the idea for a litter campaign to the other commissioners. She suggested that each commissioner should adopt a mile to show support for the proposed campaign.

“After going to Loachapoka and picking up trash there and thinking about the county as a whole and the complaints that we continue to get in regards to trash, I just wanted to talk about it and open the conversation up,” Brown said.

“We have 625 miles of paved roads in our county, and we have two that are currently adopted by businesses, so I wanted to throw out the idea of us having a litter-free county campaign and involve it in a multi-fold … and encouraging businesses to adopt miles. We, as a commission, could adopt miles to get it going.”

Commissioner Robert Ham agreed with Brown and offered to sign up to adopt a mile. He added that the commission should consider introducing cameras at litter hotspots to deter drivers from throwing trash out on the roadsides.

“When I first got elected 10 years ago, one of the things people kept telling us if, ‘What are you going to do about the trash?’” Ham said. “In one area I stopped and started picking up. I had two bags of trash full and I wasn't about 200-feet from my truck. That’s great, big trash bags, and that’s just not acceptable.”

