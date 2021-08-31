Lee County Commission approves 25 mile per hour speed zones on short roads in subdivisions

The Lee County Commission voted to introduce speed limits of 25 miles per hour on roads less than half a mile long in subdivisions within unincorporated areas of the county at its Monday evening meeting.
The approved resolution will affect 658 different roadways throughout the county and came after Commissioner Sarah Brown asked staff at a previous meeting if there might be a way to make a blanket plan for all subdivision roadways as opposed to taking them under consideration one by one.
“We’ve had so many repetitive [requests for speed zones] coming back asking if there was anything we could do to kind of address this in one swoop instead of coming back each and every time,” Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee said.
Hardee said he and staff looked at roadways that were platted in subdivisions, have not already had their speed limits lowered by the commission or that are less than a half mile in length as applicable for the resolution.
“We felt like with half a mile or less, it’s difficult to justify going faster than 25 miles an hour,” Hardee said at a previous commission meeting. “When the road starts to get longer, people who live at the very end of it want to get there a little quicker or if it’s a through-road connecting to other roads, so we felt like a half mile or less or through a platted subdivision made more sense [for the speed limits].”
Hardee said the resolution will not only introduce speed limits to existing roadways that meet the criteria, but will cover any future roads as well.
“The resolution takes care of [existing] roads as well as future roads, so as subdivisions are built and platted, because of this resolution and the wording in this resolution, those roads will also be posted at the 25 mile per hour speed zone,” Hardee said.
Among the 658 that would be affected by this resolution are roads going through subdivisions such as Timber Hills, Jim Strong, Royal Oaks, Sentinel Hills, Haley Woods, Moffits Landing, The Village at Halawaka, Yorktown, Huntington Hills and many more.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Commissioner Gary Long said. “We’ve got too many subdivisions with 45 mile per hour speed limits just because of state law, so I think this is a positive step forward.”