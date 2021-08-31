Lee County Commission approves 25 mile per hour speed zones on short roads in subdivisions

The Lee County Commission voted to introduce speed limits of 25 miles per hour on roads less than half a mile long in subdivisions within unincorporated areas of the county at its Monday evening meeting.

The approved resolution will affect 658 different roadways throughout the county and came after Commissioner Sarah Brown asked staff at a previous meeting if there might be a way to make a blanket plan for all subdivision roadways as opposed to taking them under consideration one by one.

“We’ve had so many repetitive [requests for speed zones] coming back asking if there was anything we could do to kind of address this in one swoop instead of coming back each and every time,” Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee said.

Hardee said he and staff looked at roadways that were platted in subdivisions, have not already had their speed limits lowered by the commission or that are less than a half mile in length as applicable for the resolution.

