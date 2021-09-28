Lee County Commission approves American Rescue Plan funding request forms, agreement with Loachapoka for park funding

The Lee County Commission unanimously approved application forms for local organizations to request funding granted to the county through the American Rescue Plan at the commission’s meeting Monday.

The application forms will go live on the county’s website beginning Friday and must be filled out along with all other necessary documentation by Nov. 15, according to the resolution passed by the commission.

Along with basic information about the organization requesting funds, funding requests will also have to specify what project the funding will go towards, what their greatest need related to COVID-19 is, how many Lee County citizens the project will support, a list of the organization’s board of directors, a financial report from the last two years of the organization and a complete breakdown of funding sources for the organization.

About $32 million in federal stimulus money has been allocated for Lee County as a part of the American Rescue Plan. Lee County has received the first half of the ARPA money, and the rest is expected to come in June 2022. The county has until December 2024 to decide how to spend the money, and the money must be spent by the end of 2026.