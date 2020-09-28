Lee County commissioners move forward with storm shelters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lee County commissioners have finally cleared the last hurdle for residents waiting on federally-subsidized storm shelters — a year-and-a-half after the March 3 tornado ravaged the county and killed 23 people.

The last snag holding up construction was fixed when the commissioners voted Monday to hire the Barrett-Simpson Inc. engineering firm to inspect and verify anchors and foundation work by private contractors before work is complete and each shelter is paid for.

Commissioners and Lee County Emergency Management Director Rita Smith voiced concerns in the last month about contract wording and possible liabilities for the county should any of the shelters not hold up. Hiring the engineering firm to double check things answered said concerns for Smith and the commissioners.

Work should start “within a couple weeks,” said Smith.

“Some of these of these folks are still traumatized so bad by the weather,” said Smith. “This is really good news for our citizens who applied and got approvals.”