Lee County commissioners move forward with storm shelters

Lee County commissioners have finally cleared the last hurdle for residents waiting on federally-subsidized storm shelters — a year-and-a-half after the March 3 tornado ravaged the county and killed 23 people.
The last snag holding up construction was fixed when the commissioners voted Monday to hire the Barrett-Simpson Inc. engineering firm to inspect and verify anchors and foundation work by private contractors before work is complete and each shelter is paid for.
Commissioners and Lee County Emergency Management Director Rita Smith voiced concerns in the last month about contract wording and possible liabilities for the county should any of the shelters not hold up. Hiring the engineering firm to double check things answered said concerns for Smith and the commissioners.
Work should start “within a couple weeks,” said Smith.
“Some of these of these folks are still traumatized so bad by the weather,” said Smith. “This is really good news for our citizens who applied and got approvals.”
The county applied last year for $380,000 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help cover the cost of building storm shelters for property owners who could not afford them otherwise. Approved homeowners qualify for up to a three-quarter match from the federal money to cover shelter construction costs.
Coroner contract
An Opelika funeral director told the commission that he could save taxpayers’ money on a contract with Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, if he were allowed to bid on the work; however, Harris isn’t so sure.
Joseph Dean, owner of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory in Opelika, said he was interested in the coroner’s contract with H&H of Beauregard to remove corpses from death scenes and transport them to the state forensics lab in Montgomery. He said Harris used to alternate that work between his business and Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral until recently.
Dean said the county now pays H&H $475 per body for retrievals and round trips. He said he has the cooler space at his Opelika funeral home for storage and could do the transporting for $250 total.
“For a 45 percent savings, I’d want the funeral home involved,” said commissioner Robert Ham, speaking up for his colleagues.
“I wish we could work this out because Bill does a good job,” Dean replied.
Ham offered the two men a deal.
“You all need to make time to sit down and talk… I’ll referee … uh, I mean mediate.”
Billing and bidding
The county handles those arrangements through Harris’ office and bills the cost back to the cities, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency or federal offices that require them. Because the work is billed up to each individual agency, County Administrator Roger Rendleman said it doesn’t kick in the county rule that any public contract worth $15,000 or more has to be bid out.
Harris defended that change to the Opelika-Auburn News, saying it made things more efficient and eliminated delays at death scenes.
Harris agreed, however, to sit down with Dean and try to work something out.
“The problem is that I have a contract with the company I’m with (H&H) until the end of my term (in 2022),” said Harris.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.