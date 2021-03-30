Lee County considers curbside trash pickup, recycling centers

Lee County officials are taking a serious look at curbside trash pickup to combat illegal dumping by building contractors and others at the county’s 15 disposal sites.

Environmental Services Director John McDonald briefed county commissioners Monday night on ways to stem the illegal dumping. County staffers clear the sites and compact and containerize the trash before leaving each day, only to find them overwhelmed the next day with oversized tree stumps, yard refuse, discarded building materials, mattresses and more.

Some days are so busy, McDonald said, that “containers fill up faster than they can keep up with them.”

McDonald put much of the blame on building contractors and non-county residents dumping at the sites illegally. He said the county’s current waste disposal system – established in the 1980s – leaves the sites open around the clock all year long, but he doesn’t have the staff to police them all day and night. He said he’s also having trouble recruiting new employees willing to work weekends and holidays.