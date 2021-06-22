Lee County getting curbside trash pickup; service could start by year's end

Curbside trash pickup is coming to all of Lee County.
The Lee County Commission voted 4-1 Monday night to move forward with a plan to hire a private contractor to service weekly routes outside of Opelika and Auburn, which already have their own solid waste operations.
The new curbside service could be up and running by the end of this year, according to County Engineer Justin Hardee. The county would also offer on-demand bulk trash pickup to residents for a small fee. All but “four or five” county drop-off sites would be closed to prevent contractors and others from illegal dumping, according to Hardee.
Lee is the only county in the state of Alabama that uses drop-off sites exclusively. Every county studied by Hardee and Environmental Services Director John McDonald does curbside pickup and doesn’t contend with the aforementioned dumping problems.
“That gives me confidence that we can do that here,” Hardee told the commissioners.
Paying for it
Hardee and commission chairman Judge Bill English noted that the illegal dumping may inflate the county’s annual landfill tipping fees by as much as 30-40 percent, according to one analysis.
The county’s solid waste fee, which is included on annual property tax bills, would not be immediately affected. Hardee asked the commissioners to allow the new service to run for a year or two in order to assess its financial needs – a higher solid waste fee is likely, Hardee acknowledged.
The commissioners’ vote came after an hour and a half of citizens sounding off to the commission – most favored the move, while some expressed doubts as to whether or not the new system would work.
Loachapoka community leaders Judy Lockhart and Earnest Griggs each spoke in favor of the new plan.
“It’s way past time and it’s needed. We need change,” said Griggs, who has worked with Lockhart to organize roadside cleanups in and around Loachapoka.
Retired Auburn professor John Sophocleus, a fixture at commission meetings and occasional critic of its actions, commended Hardee and McDonald for presenting a “cogent and compelling” case for curbside; however, he suggested increased enforcement efforts against illegal dumpers as a way to fix the current system. He suggested a countywide vote on the question, before restating his frequent criticism of the commission for establishing a county parks and recreation department over public objections.
English interrupted Sophocleus to tell him that parks and recreation were not on Monday’s agenda.
“Would you please let me finish?” Sophocleus snapped back.
Some Lochapoka-area residents were concerned that the new plan includes shutting down the county’s waste drop-off site at AL 14 and Lee Road 61. Hardee said the four or so sites that will stay open will be fenced in, better staffed and not run 24 hours a day; however, he said the Loachapoka site is not big enough to enclose with fencing.
District Five Commissioner Richard LaGrand stated that several of his constituents wanted the Loachapoka site to stay open, but Hardee said it wasn’t feasible. LaGrand voted against the new plan as a result, but he endorsed taking action to address the county’s dumping problems.
LaGrand and District Two Commissioner Sarah Brown have been persistent advocates for cleaning up the county’s roadsides.