Lee County getting curbside trash pickup; service could start by year's end

The commissioners’ vote came after an hour and a half of citizens sounding off to the commission – most favored the move, while some expressed doubts as to whether or not the new system would work.

Loachapoka community leaders Judy Lockhart and Earnest Griggs each spoke in favor of the new plan.

“It’s way past time and it’s needed. We need change,” said Griggs, who has worked with Lockhart to organize roadside cleanups in and around Loachapoka.

Retired Auburn professor John Sophocleus, a fixture at commission meetings and occasional critic of its actions, commended Hardee and McDonald for presenting a “cogent and compelling” case for curbside; however, he suggested increased enforcement efforts against illegal dumpers as a way to fix the current system. He suggested a countywide vote on the question, before restating his frequent criticism of the commission for establishing a county parks and recreation department over public objections.

English interrupted Sophocleus to tell him that parks and recreation were not on Monday’s agenda.

“Would you please let me finish?” Sophocleus snapped back.