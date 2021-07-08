Lee County in no hurry to spend $33M in federal help

“It sounds simple to people outside government, but I believe this program is going to be much more complicated than what we dealt with on the CARES Act side,” said Brasfield, referring to the emergency aid sent to states last year to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee County has received the first half of the ARPA money, and the rest will come in June 2022. The county has until December 2024 to decide how to spend the money, and the money must be spent by the end of 2026, according to Brasfield.

The spending will be subject to federal audits to assure it is in line with the proper usage laid out in the legislation approved by Congress and the Biden administration earlier this year. The problem is that much of that guidance has yet to be issued, according to Brasfield.

Expert help

Brasfield made a pitch for Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC), an effort by his association to help counties navigate the aforementioned audits and compliance issues. Teams are being set up to deal with specific issues, such as broadband expansion, wastewater treatment, roads, economic development, etc., and each county would have a liason to work with.