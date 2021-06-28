Lee County needs plan to spend $32M in federal stimulus

Lee County needs to plan how to spend $32 million in federal stimulus money, county commissioners were told Monday night.

How big of a task is it? County Administrator Roger Rendleman told the Opelika-Auburn News last month that Lee County hasn’t had a federal infusion of cash on this scale since the New Deal in the 1930s.

“There are over a billion dollars coming to Alabama counties. We’ve never seen in our lifetime … we typically don’t receive federal dollars directly,” said Rendleman, referring to the federal money sent to state and local governments this spring by Congress and the Biden administration.

Governmental Relations Coordinator Wendy Swann told commissioners that there are some strings attached – Lee County can’t use the money to cut tax rates, fund pensions or set it aside in a so-called Rainy Day fund.

There is a wide variety of allowable uses, including expanding broadband access for citizens, small business aid, environmental cleanup, food insecurity, housing and neighborhoods, mental health issues and addressing educational disparities in communities. All the money must be spent by 2024.