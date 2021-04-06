Lee County ranked among top Alabama economies in 2020, and these businesses and projects stood out

Economic development activity across Lee County in 2020 generated more than $280 million in new capital investment and almost 900 job commitments, Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday morning.

According to the 2020 industry report compiled by the Alabama Department of Commerce, a total of 14 new and expanded Lee County projects created 880 jobs with a total investment of $285,438,724 during the global pandemic.

That includes four new projects for Lee County that created 490 jobs with a total investment of $19,150,000, and a total of 10 expanding projected created 390 jobs with a total investment of $266,288,724.

The report indicates that 230 economic development statewide projects were completed last year, resulting in $4.8 billion in new capital investment and 9,466 new jobs across the state.

Lee County was one of five top counties in Alabama for job creation through economic development projects in 2020, the report shows. Jefferson County topped the list with Tuscaloosa, Cullman, Madison and Lee County rounding out the Top 5.