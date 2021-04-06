Lee County ranked among top Alabama economies in 2020, and these businesses and projects stood out

Economic development activity across Lee County in 2020 generated more than $280 million in new capital investment and almost 900 job commitments, Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday morning.
According to the 2020 industry report compiled by the Alabama Department of Commerce, a total of 14 new and expanded Lee County projects created 880 jobs with a total investment of $285,438,724 during the global pandemic.
That includes four new projects for Lee County that created 490 jobs with a total investment of $19,150,000, and a total of 10 expanding projected created 390 jobs with a total investment of $266,288,724.
The report indicates that 230 economic development statewide projects were completed last year, resulting in $4.8 billion in new capital investment and 9,466 new jobs across the state.
Lee County was one of five top counties in Alabama for job creation through economic development projects in 2020, the report shows. Jefferson County topped the list with Tuscaloosa, Cullman, Madison and Lee County rounding out the Top 5.
Lee County placed in the top five counties in new capital investment for 2020, with projects worth more than $285 million. Other leaders include Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Jefferson and Limestone, who led the way with projects worth more than $1.1. billion.
Greg Canfield, Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary, said in the report one project stood out to him: SiO2 Materials Science in Auburn.
SiO2 Materials Science invested $163 million to expand production of its vaccine vials at its Auburn facility in 2020, creating 220 jobs. Today, Moderna is using the vials to distribute its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.
Here are the four new projects in Lee County that resulted in 490 new jobs and invested a total of $19.150 million:
ATS Alabama Corporation, maker of plastic components, invested $1.25 million at its Auburn facility, creating 10 new jobs.
Bonnie Plants LLC, a garden plan distributor, invested $7.9 million at its Opelika facility, creating 60 new jobs.
Revere Plastic Systems, a plastic injection molding manufacturer, did not invest at its Auburn facility but created 120 new jobs.
Wheel Pros, maker of automotive aluminum wheels, invested $10 million at its Auburn facility, creating 300 new jobs.
Here are the 10 expanding projects in Lee County that resulted in 880 added jobs and invested a total of $266 million:
AGS, a warehouse and storage distribution center, invested $2.9 million to expand its Opelika facility Opelika which added 62 jobs.
Car Tech LLC, an automotive equipment manufacturing center, invested $38,000,000 at its Opelika facility which added 37 jobs.
Cumberland Plastic Systems, a plastic automotive components production company, invested $2.6 million at its Opelika facility adding 10 jobs.
Aptar CSP Technologies, Inc, maker of specialty plastics packaging, invested $23,705,724 at its Auburn facility, creating 25 more jobs.
GSF, food processing company, invested $11 million to expand its Opelika facility adding 10 more jobs.
Lotte Chemical Alabama Corporation, of polypropylene resin materials, invested $5.2 million to expand its Auburn facility which added 10 more jobs.
Mando America, automotive parts manufacturing, invested $11.8 million to expand its Opelika facility which added four more jobs.
SiO2 Medical Products, Inc, maker of plastic pre-filled syringes, cartridges and vials, invested $163 million at its Auburn facility, adding 220 jobs. 220 $163,000,000
SiO2 Medical Products, Inc. also invested $5,873,000 at its second Auburn facility. This investment did not create added jobs.
Winkelmann Flowform Technology, L.P., manufacturer of flowformed metals, invested $2.2 million at its Auburn facility which added 12 jobs.