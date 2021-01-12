Lee County receives $1.3 million for Exit 62 improvements off I-85 in Opelika

Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced Tuesday more than $1.3 million in funding is being awarded to Lee County for Exit 62 improvements.
The project will improve access along Columbus Parkway (US-280/US-431) at Exit 62 of I-85, from Fox Run Parkway to North Uniroyal Road. The improvements will include signal upgrades, access management modifications and the addition of a left turn lane on Columbus Parkway.
“We’re thankful for the funding we have been granted to improve Exit 62," said Gary Fuller, mayor of Opelika. "These future improvements will greatly enhance the safety of this very busy intersection."
The funding is made available by the Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II.
The exact amount of the funding was $1,328,687.23.
A total of 27 projects around the state were selected for funding for a total of $45.99 million. Lee County put $154,799.78 toward the projects, one of 20 cities and counties to put forward local funds, though matching funds was not a requirement for eligibility.
It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract during the 2021 fiscal year; however, all projects are required to move forward within two years of the awarding of funds.
“Even as we are overcoming new challenges with the virus, we remain ever committed to making needed improvements to our infrastructure,” Ivey said in a Tuesday press release. “I am proud that Rebuild Alabama continues making these investments possible in areas all across our state. Alabama continues to show progress and tangible results for the people of our state.”
Rebuild Alabama requires the program to be an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
For more information about the ATRIP-II Program, visit dot.state.al.us/atrip2/.