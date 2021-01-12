Lee County receives $1.3 million for Exit 62 improvements off I-85 in Opelika

Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced Tuesday more than $1.3 million in funding is being awarded to Lee County for Exit 62 improvements.

The project will improve access along Columbus Parkway (US-280/US-431) at Exit 62 of I-85, from Fox Run Parkway to North Uniroyal Road. The improvements will include signal upgrades, access management modifications and the addition of a left turn lane on Columbus Parkway.

“We’re thankful for the funding we have been granted to improve Exit 62," said Gary Fuller, mayor of Opelika. "These future improvements will greatly enhance the safety of this very busy intersection."

The funding is made available by the Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II.

The exact amount of the funding was $1,328,687.23.

A total of 27 projects around the state were selected for funding for a total of $45.99 million. Lee County put $154,799.78 toward the projects, one of 20 cities and counties to put forward local funds, though matching funds was not a requirement for eligibility.