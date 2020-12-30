Lee County residents say goodbye to 2020, hello to a new year

Spencer Rowe, 21, sits on a bench near Samford Hall. In the summer, he learned his father, Tim, had lung cancer. His father is doing better now after going through a round of treatment and recovery, he says.

“It feels like you’re never supposed to let what’s uncontrollable affect you, but when there are so many of them they can start to feel very controlled,” Rowe says. His resolution is to try to be more present.

Six-year-old Virginia Wise is a first grader who has been enrolled in virtual learning this fall, but is excited and “a little nervous” to be in the classroom this spring with a new teacher, Ms. Thomas.

“I got to hang out with my dad which was fun,” Wise says of her time at home, hugging her father on the Samford Hall lawn.

Shelton Griffith, 19, says she wants to take “the slow pace of life we had in 2020 into 2021.”

“It’s OK to take a break,” Griffith says, while eating lunch with a friend in downtown Auburn.

Yingsong Han, 25, and Xiaodan Zhang, 32, fell in love in 2020. They’ve been together for more than nine months, after meeting on WeChat, a social media app.