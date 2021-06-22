Lee County shows growth over past decade, Census estimates say

Lee County grew by about 26,500 people between 2010 and 2020, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The population total increased from 140,247 to 166,831 from the data collected from April 1, 2010 to July 1, 2020, for growth of more than 18%.
Residents in Lee County who don't live in the city limits of Auburn or Opelika grew by almost 7,000 residents in those 10 years, during which Auburn grew by 14,963 and Opelika grew by 4,658.
District Three Lee County Commissioner Gary Long said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that he hasn't seen the new census estimates yet but that he already knew Lee County is one of the fastest growing counties in Alabama.
"The growth brings challenges - I'm all for growth," Long said. "It's not just revenue, it will help stimulate our economy.
"I hope everybody did their part so that it's accurate and the numbers of county residents coming in are accurate."
The Annual County Resident Population Estimates by Selected Age Groups and Sex shows 69,126 male residents in 2010 and 81,985 in 2020; and 71,121 female residents in 2010 and 84,846 in 2020.
The median age rose from 29.5 to 33.2 in Lee County with the median male age rising from 28.3 in 2010 to 31.7 in 2020 and female median age rising from 29.5 in 2010 and 33.2 in 2020.
In 2019, the same data charts a total population of 165,015 residents in Lee County, with 81,114 males and 83,901 females. The median age in 2019 was 32.8 with a median male age of 31.3 and median female age of 34.3.
The city of Auburn added 14,963 residents over the past decade, for an increase of more than 27% and now has a total of 68,343 residents, up from 53,380 in 2010.
The city of Opelika added 4,649 residents over the past decade for an increase of nearly 18% and now has 31,135 total residents, up from 26,477 in 2010.
The population estimates are published by the Census Bureau and will be compared to the 2020 Census, the U.S. Constitution-mandated population count held once every 10 years, to determine the estimate’s accuracy.
The official 2020 Census numbers will be released later this year.