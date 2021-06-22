Lee County shows growth over past decade, Census estimates say

Lee County grew by about 26,500 people between 2010 and 2020, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The population total increased from 140,247 to 166,831 from the data collected from April 1, 2010 to July 1, 2020, for growth of more than 18%.

Residents in Lee County who don't live in the city limits of Auburn or Opelika grew by almost 7,000 residents in those 10 years, during which Auburn grew by 14,963 and Opelika grew by 4,658.

District Three Lee County Commissioner Gary Long said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that he hasn't seen the new census estimates yet but that he already knew Lee County is one of the fastest growing counties in Alabama.

"The growth brings challenges - I'm all for growth," Long said. "It's not just revenue, it will help stimulate our economy.

"I hope everybody did their part so that it's accurate and the numbers of county residents coming in are accurate."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}