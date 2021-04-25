Lee County taking next steps in CreekWood quarry fight

The Lee County Commission will get an update Monday on the new planning commission it established in March to shut down a proposed granite quarry in the northeast corner of the county.

Judge Bill English sent commissioners a note last week outlining the need for the new commission to have some expert help, should voters approve the establishment of zoning laws in Beat 13.

English will ask commissioners at Monday's 5 p.m. meeting in the Lee County Courthouse to approve money to hire a consultant to help the planners for the next six months or so, as they establish zoning rules.

The planners have already gotten to work.

English reported to the county commissioners that the Lee County Planning Commission has met three times so far, and that attendance has been "great." He said they elected officers at their first meeting on April 7, and that Kevin Flannagan was elected as chair, Tom Kelly as vice-chair and Danielle Ritch as secretary.