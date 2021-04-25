Lee County taking next steps in CreekWood quarry fight

The Lee County Commission will get an update Monday on the new planning commission it established in March to shut down a proposed granite quarry in the northeast corner of the county.
Judge Bill English sent commissioners a note last week outlining the need for the new commission to have some expert help, should voters approve the establishment of zoning laws in Beat 13.
English will ask commissioners at Monday's 5 p.m. meeting in the Lee County Courthouse to approve money to hire a consultant to help the planners for the next six months or so, as they establish zoning rules.
The planners have already gotten to work.
English reported to the county commissioners that the Lee County Planning Commission has met three times so far, and that attendance has been "great." He said they elected officers at their first meeting on April 7, and that Kevin Flannagan was elected as chair, Tom Kelly as vice-chair and Danielle Ritch as secretary.
The new planning commission was set up in March at the request of the citizens fighting CreekWood Resources’ proposed granite quarry off U.S. 29 near Bean’s Mill in Beat 13. They hope to establish the zoning authority to bar anyone from operating a quarry in that area, which is unincorporated and not eligible to be annexed into the cities of Opelika or Auburn, both of which have zoning.
Vote, hearing next month
The planning commission can’t make any rules or regulations until voters decide whether or not they want zoning. An election is scheduled for May 18 and the only question on the ballot is, “Shall the authority of the Lee County Planning Commission, its master plan and zoning regulations apply to Beat 13?”
Voting will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Pine Grove Church on U.S. 29. It is restricted to registered voters who live in Beat 13.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) will host a public hearing two days later in Opelika on the air and water emissions permits sought by CreekWood to operate the quarry.
The May 20 ADEM hearing will take place in Opelika’s Municipal Court, located in the city’s new public safety building at 300 Martin Luther King Blvd. Supporters and opponents can make oral and written comments into the public hearing record. Speakers will be allowed into the courtroom one at a time to minimize the coronavirus risk to participants.
ADEM will post video of the hearing afterward on YouTube, but county officials are looking into streaming it live at www.leeco.us.
Tara Brumfield, one of the leaders of the Protect Beulah effort, expects strong electoral support for the zoning bid; however, she told the Opelika-Auburn News that quarry opponents also need to show up for the public hearing.