Lee County to take up $46.6M budget, quarry concerns

Next year’s budget and more citizen worries about quarries headline Monday night’s Lee County Commissioners meeting.

Commissioners will have their first discussions on a $46.6 million budget for Fiscal Year 2021. It includes cost-of-living raises for county workers, plus more overtime and extra communications workers for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We need to discuss the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021 budget and set a work session(s) for any additional needed discussions,” County Administrator Roger Rendleman told commissioners in a note included in their packet for Monday’s meeting.

A rumored quarry proposal in the Beulah area is on the commissioners’ agenda again this month. CreekWood Resources is rumored to be the company in question for the Beulah quarry site, which is located at Lee Road 177 and U.S. 29. CreekWood lost a public fight to start a granite quarry near Opelika earlier this year.

The company has yet to seek any water or air emission permits from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to operate at the new site, which is owned by the Weyerhaeuser Co.