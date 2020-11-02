 Skip to main content
LEE COUNTY VOTING GUIDE: Sample ballot, polling locations for Election Day
LEE COUNTY VOTING GUIDE: Sample ballot, polling locations for Election Day

Alabamians, including Lee County residents, will head to the polls beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday to vote for president, U.S. Senate and several other offices.

For those who have not voted absentee, take a look at a ballot to make sure you’re prepared to cast your vote on Tuesday.

Download PDF Election 2020 ballot sample

Registered voters who have not voted absentee can vote at the following Lee County polling sites:

  • Beulah High School Gym
    • Address: 4918 Lee Rd. 270, Valley
  • Clarion Inn
    • Address: 1577 S. College St., Auburn 
  • Covington Park Community Center
    • Address: 213 Carver Ave., Opelika
  • Providence Baptist Church, West Campus
    • Address: Alabama Highway 51
  • Opelika Learning Center
    • Address: 214 Jeter Ave., Opelika
  • Lee County Learning Center
    • Address: 5630 Lee Rd. 145, Salem
  • Denson Drive Rec Center
    • Address: 1102 Denson Dr., Opelika
  • Crawford VFD (portable building)
    • Address: 10801 Alabama Hwy. 169, Salem
  • EAMC Health Resource Center
    • Address: 2027 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
  • Downtown Marvyn (portable building)
    • Address: U.S. 80 and Alabama 51, Opelika
  • Opelika SportsPlex
    • Address: 1001 Andrews Rd., Opelika
  • Beulah VFD Station No. 3
    • Address: 8266 Lee Rd. 379, Valley
  • Farmville Volunteer Fire Department
    • Address: 7647 U.S. 280 West, Auburn
  • Smiths Station Senior Center
    • Address: 3172 Lee Rd. 242, Smiths Station
  • Uptown Waverly
    • Address: Standard Deluxe on Patrick Street, Waverly
  • Pine Grove Church
    • Address: 7235 U.S. 29 North, Opelika
  • Mt. Zion Family Enrichment Center
    • Address: 1 Day Lilly St., Loachapoka
    • Smiths Station Junior High School Gym
    • Address: 1100 Lee Rd. 298, Smiths Station
  • Boykin Community Center
    • Address: 410 Boykin St., Auburn
  • Glenwood School Gym
    • Address: 5801 Summerville Rd., Smiths Station
  • Frank Brown Rec Center
    • Address: 235 Opelika Rd., Auburn
  • Dean Road Rec Center
    • Address: 307 S. Dean Rd., Auburn

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote or what polling location you can vote at, click here.

