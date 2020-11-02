LEE COUNTY VOTING GUIDE: Sample ballot, polling locations for Election Day

Alabamians, including Lee County residents, will head to the polls beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday to vote for president, U.S. Senate and several other offices.
For those who have not voted absentee, take a look at a ballot to make sure you’re prepared to cast your vote on Tuesday.
Registered voters who have not voted absentee can vote at the following Lee County polling sites:
- Beulah High School Gym
- Address: 4918 Lee Rd. 270, Valley
- Clarion Inn
- Address: 1577 S. College St., Auburn
- Covington Park Community Center
- Address: 213 Carver Ave., Opelika
- Providence Baptist Church, West Campus
- Address: Alabama Highway 51
- Opelika Learning Center
- Address: 214 Jeter Ave., Opelika
- Lee County Learning Center
- Address: 5630 Lee Rd. 145, Salem
- Denson Drive Rec Center
- Address: 1102 Denson Dr., Opelika
- Crawford VFD (portable building)
- Address: 10801 Alabama Hwy. 169, Salem
- EAMC Health Resource Center
- Address: 2027 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Downtown Marvyn (portable building)
- Address: U.S. 80 and Alabama 51, Opelika
- Opelika SportsPlex
- Address: 1001 Andrews Rd., Opelika
- Beulah VFD Station No. 3
- Address: 8266 Lee Rd. 379, Valley
- Farmville Volunteer Fire Department
- Address: 7647 U.S. 280 West, Auburn
- Smiths Station Senior Center
- Address: 3172 Lee Rd. 242, Smiths Station
- Uptown Waverly
- Address: Standard Deluxe on Patrick Street, Waverly
- Pine Grove Church
- Address: 7235 U.S. 29 North, Opelika
- Mt. Zion Family Enrichment Center
Smiths Station Junior High School Gym
- Address: 1 Day Lilly St., Loachapoka
- Address: 1100 Lee Rd. 298, Smiths Station
- Boykin Community Center
- Address: 410 Boykin St., Auburn
- Glenwood School Gym
- Address: 5801 Summerville Rd., Smiths Station
- Frank Brown Rec Center
- Address: 235 Opelika Rd., Auburn
- Dean Road Rec Center
- Address: 307 S. Dean Rd., Auburn
If you are not sure if you are registered to vote or what polling location you can vote at, click here.
