Lee County's newest vaccination site offers 'A Shot of Hope'

Inside EAMC's new vaccination clinic in the old Tuesday Morning building in Auburn, banners announce: "A Shot of Hope."
It took teamwork, and some fast work, to get here.
On Dec. 15, East Alabama Medical Center began administering COVID-19 vaccinations at its Education Center, and it quickly ramped up to 500 a day.
To get beyond that, they would need a storefront-size building and a community-wide effort. EAMC President Laura Grill worked with area leaders to hatch a plan.
Soon, they had a building. The vacant Tuesday Morning retail space off Opelika Road was “pretty much ready to go,” according to Bruce Zartman, EAMC’s vice president of support systems. It just needed lights and a new entrance.
A coalition of Opelika city officials, Auburn city officials and Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) joined EAMC and pooled resources, and in less than two weeks they were ready to pick up the pace of vaccinations.
Three nursing schools – Southern Union, Auburn University and Tuskegee University – signed on, too. Auburn United Methodist Church and other leaders stepped forward to coordinate volunteers. The team set a launch date of Feb. 1 and a goal of 1,000 daily vaccinations by the end of the second week – double the current output.
Then they began to rehearse. The process was simple: “You have to pre-register, get vaccinated and then wait to be observed," Zartman said. "That’s as hard as it gets."
But the logistics were another matter. Joe Davis, Auburn United Methodist’s mission and outreach coordinator, helped schedule more than 700 individual volunteers into 1,300 shifts over the next two months.
“It’s such an honor to be here, to help the hospital and be a part of their efforts, just knowing how much sacrifice and work they’ve put in over the past 11 months," Davis said. "It’s really incredible to be a part of this process."
On the Feb. 1 launch date, the site started with 510 scheduled vaccinations to “proof the process” before expanding to 650 the second day, and then 800 the third day.
Less than a week later, on Tuesday, they reached the goal and administered 1,000 shots.
They didn't celebrate. They kicked it up a notch.
“When we hit that number, we realized we still had the capacity and that’s when we had discussions to bump the number up to 1,200 a day this week,” Zartman said.
On Wednesday, they hit 1,294.
“And here’s where we are now, evaluating if that’s the right number or not," Zartman said. "We think it’s very close to the right number.”
As vaccinations become more available, Zartman says, they'll move toward giving vaccinations to additional groups of people.
“Right now, we’re giving a lot of first vaccines," he said. "In three weeks, we’re going to have a large volume of second-round vaccines and then another large body of first vaccines."
There is no waiting time, thanks to the self-scheduling software system set up by EAMC at eastalcovidvaccine.com. EAMC asks individuals to wait in their car until 10 minutes before their scheduled appointments.
Zartman said the site is vaccinating 42 people about every 15 minutes.
“It was fast and easy,” said Sonia Crews, 66, after receiving her first vaccine dose on Wednesday morning. “I first saw the line, and I thought, ‘Oh, no,' but they did a great job. They were very nice and helpful.”
Leigh Krehling, community relations officer for the City of Opelika, said joining the coalition was a no-brainer for the city.
“There was no question when they asked us to help out,” she said. “We hope this offers citizens an opportunity to start living a normal life again and lessen the burden on the hospital.”
“This is a great effort and it’s a big effort,” said Ron Anders, mayor of Auburn. “We’ve got a lot of volunteers in our community that are giving of their time to go over there and help, and I’m very proud of our whole community and how they’ve responded.”
Rita Smith, director of Lee County EMA, said the vaccination site has been “a very well-oiled machine” and noted that everyone has “worked well together for our citizens — I’d put our leaders up against anyone.”
Zartman thanked the community and the volunteers for their continued efforts.
“There are people that are anxious," he said. "At the same time, people walk through that door and they are pumped and excited.”
He pointed to the banners.
“We’ve been through a tremendous year of just awfulness and a tremendous amount of wonderfulness at the same time at the end of it — I mean, it really is a shot of hope.”