Lee County's newest vaccination site offers 'A Shot of Hope'

As vaccinations become more available, Zartman says, they'll move toward giving vaccinations to additional groups of people.

“Right now, we’re giving a lot of first vaccines," he said. "In three weeks, we’re going to have a large volume of second-round vaccines and then another large body of first vaccines."

There is no waiting time, thanks to the self-scheduling software system set up by EAMC at eastalcovidvaccine.com. EAMC asks individuals to wait in their car until 10 minutes before their scheduled appointments.

Zartman said the site is vaccinating 42 people about every 15 minutes.

“It was fast and easy,” said Sonia Crews, 66, after receiving her first vaccine dose on Wednesday morning. “I first saw the line, and I thought, ‘Oh, no,' but they did a great job. They were very nice and helpful.”

Leigh Krehling, community relations officer for the City of Opelika, said joining the coalition was a no-brainer for the city.

“There was no question when they asked us to help out,” she said. “We hope this offers citizens an opportunity to start living a normal life again and lessen the burden on the hospital.”