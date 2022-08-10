Levine, Moremon and Welburn talk up different priorities at Ward 5 forum

During Tuesday's forum, each of the three candidates for Ward 5 Auburn City Council cast different visions of how Auburn should move forward.

The forum was the latest in a series sponsored by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce.

Sonny Moremon wanted careful and steady growth as well as historical preservation for the city of Auburn. Sarah Jane Levine stood firmly behind and wanted to prioritize the city’s 2040 plan. Leah Billye Welburn said the top priorities for the city should be justice, equity and inclusion.

When asked about needs and priorities specific to Ward 5, however, all three candidates touched on housing in some form, among other issues.

Moremon cited six main issues: short-term rentals, a logical and orderly growth plan, traffic, road maintenance, safety for citizens and green spaces.

Moremon said one of the things bothering him the most, though, is outside money coming into town and building apartments catering to college students rather than multi-use apartments.

“I would guess that we're heading for a big glut and we're heading there pretty soon,” Moremon said about the number of student-centered apartment complexes that have come to town in recent years. “You can't keep building the same thing and not finally saturate the market."

Welburn was also concerned about housing but took a very different angle, calling for more affordable housing in Ward 5 and raising concerns about the cost of housing for working class families and singles living in Auburn.

“Affordable housing is becoming harder and harder to find,” Welburn said. “And as we grow, I want to make sure we're not forcing people out. I don't want to see Auburn become any further gentrified or segregated.”

Welburn also mentioned transit and traffic as issues in Ward 5, citing a need for more bike lanes and raising concerns about traffic congestion as the city continues to grow. She said the city should be “looking out for the most vulnerable among us.”

For Levine, one of the biggest issues in the ward was short-term rentals. She said she stands by the new ordinance and looks forward to standing up for the residents in her ward.

“I think it's important to protect our neighborhood and keep them safe for our families,” Levine said. “I've heard from many ward members firsthand on the reasons why it's important to the quality of friendships and neighbors.”

Like Moremon and Welburn, Levine was concerned about traffic in the ward, especially as schools start back. However, she also wants to focus on the resources needed for “smart growth” as the city moves forward.

When asked how they would determine issues facing the ward if elected, the candidates gave a mix of traditional and modern answers.

Levine said monthly ward meetings would be “very valuable” and “important” for hearing the residents and that she would be willing to meet someplace convenient like a coffee shop with people in the ward, would make herself available to chat with ward members after meetings and would attend as many events as possible to continue to learn about issues in the ward.

“I want to be a representative for Ward 5 and a voice and a listener to be able to take back to the council,” Levine said. “If I'm elected, at the end of the day, I'm a representative for y'all. It doesn't matter what my personal ideas or plans are.”

Welburn would be available across multiple social media channels and would also start a Discord server or a Slack channel to act as a central place for information in the ward. Welburn said she would institute monthly ward meetings and would be available by phone to citizens.

“That's just smart getting together in person and giving the folks who really prioritize being actively involved in city issues a chance to have conversations,” Welburn said.

Moremon said he would continue to be out in public talking to people and would also make use of town hall meetings in order to get feedback from the ward and be available by phone and email. He said he would also monitor other meetings to see how building projects would affect issues inside the Ward 5 borders.

“I'll continue to walk the district and talk to people,” Moremon said. “I know that sounds terribly inefficient, but it sure does work.”

The next ward forum will be for Ward 6. It will be held Monday Aug. 15 at the Auburn Chamber Building. Incumbent Bob Parsons and challenger Phillip Pollard will both speak. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the forum will begin at 6 p.m.