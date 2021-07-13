Loachapoka dedicates new walking trail to former council member who championed project for years

A new walking trail in Loachapoka has been dedicated to the woman who fought for its creation for years.

A dedication ceremony for the Loachapoka Heritage Fitness and Walking Trail was held July 1 at the Old School House property off Stage Road near downtown and honored former Loachapoka Councilmember Loise Weathers, who was elected to help lead the town in 1988.

“She had proposed several times to have a walking trail in Loachapoka, and it never did happen,” Mayor Ricky Holder said of Weathers. “The community center that was infested with beetles and termites got torn down and we looked at that location as a prime spot for a trail, and it obviously worked. The trail is being utilized every day by multiple people.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Weathers, 64, said making a recreational space in the town of Loachapoka was important to her because a lot of its elderly residents had to go all the way to Kiesel Park in Auburn in order to exercise.

While she was never able to secure the funding for the creation of the trail during her tenure as a councilmember, she said she was honored to have the trail dedicated to her five years after she left office.