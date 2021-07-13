Loachapoka dedicates new walking trail to former council member who championed project for years

A new walking trail in Loachapoka has been dedicated to the woman who fought for its creation for years.
A dedication ceremony for the Loachapoka Heritage Fitness and Walking Trail was held July 1 at the Old School House property off Stage Road near downtown and honored former Loachapoka Councilmember Loise Weathers, who was elected to help lead the town in 1988.
“She had proposed several times to have a walking trail in Loachapoka, and it never did happen,” Mayor Ricky Holder said of Weathers. “The community center that was infested with beetles and termites got torn down and we looked at that location as a prime spot for a trail, and it obviously worked. The trail is being utilized every day by multiple people.”
Weathers, 64, said making a recreational space in the town of Loachapoka was important to her because a lot of its elderly residents had to go all the way to Kiesel Park in Auburn in order to exercise.
While she was never able to secure the funding for the creation of the trail during her tenure as a councilmember, she said she was honored to have the trail dedicated to her five years after she left office.
“It felt great,” Weathers said. “We did a lot of different things while on the council, so for them to come out with the trail, it really made me feel good, but I don’t take all the credit. It was something all of us wanted, but we just didn’t have the funds before. … Since we’re a small community, it’s exciting for us to get things improved, and I’m just honored.”
With help from Councilmember Rex Duhnman, the Alabama Historical Commission, Vulcan Materials, Adams Construction, Superior Lawn and Sign World, the trail now features historical placards showcasing the town’s rich, 240-year history as well as exercise equipment to complement the walking trail.
“Before this, it used to be if people wanted to walk they’d have to brave the county streets or drive into Auburn. Those were the two options,” Holder said. “It’s being utilized every day, and we’re proud of it and want people to come out and use it.”