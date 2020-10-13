Loachapoka litter issues top county meeting agenda

Lee County’s commissioners will tackle Loachapoka business Tuesday night.
Ward 5 Commissioner Richard Legrand has reached out to the town’s residents to show up for the 5 p.m. meeting at the county courthouse in Opelika to discuss roadside trash problems and a lack of recreational space for Loachpoka’s residents.
Ernest Griggs Sr. told Legrand and his colleagues last month that he and his neighbors need county help. He said drivers passing through town on Lee Road 188 between Interstate 85 and Highway 14 are covering the roadside with fast food bags and other refuse.
“Idiots just throw trash out there,” Griggs Sr. told the commissioners. “I saw county guys out there cleaning recently. By the next day, someone was throwing trash out there again … neighbors are out there constantly picking up the trash.”
Legrand’s plans include more signage and a concerted public campaign to remind drivers that people live along those roads.
“We definitely intend to work together to solve that problems, because it is serious,” said Legrand.
Griggs Sr. also noted the lack of recreational space on the west end of the county around Loachpoka, stating that families have to go into Auburn to find ball fields, basketball courts, parks and the like.
Attendees may want to call (334) 737-3660 before the meeting to make sure enough space will be available, as the commissioners are practicing social distancing in their chamber for all meetings.
Transport contract
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a follow-up from County Administrator Roger Rendleman regarding the handling and transport of dead bodies to the state forensics lab in Montgomery.
Joseph Dean, owner of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory in Opelika, said the county pays another contractor $475 per body for retrievals and round trips. He said he has the cooler space at his Opelika funeral home for storage and could do the transporting for $250 total.
Harris told the commissioners he would sit down with Dean, but later added that he has a contract through 2022 with H & H for the work.
