Loachapoka litter issues top county meeting agenda

Lee County’s commissioners will tackle Loachapoka business Tuesday night.

Ward 5 Commissioner Richard Legrand has reached out to the town’s residents to show up for the 5 p.m. meeting at the county courthouse in Opelika to discuss roadside trash problems and a lack of recreational space for Loachpoka’s residents.

Ernest Griggs Sr. told Legrand and his colleagues last month that he and his neighbors need county help. He said drivers passing through town on Lee Road 188 between Interstate 85 and Highway 14 are covering the roadside with fast food bags and other refuse.

“Idiots just throw trash out there,” Griggs Sr. told the commissioners. “I saw county guys out there cleaning recently. By the next day, someone was throwing trash out there again … neighbors are out there constantly picking up the trash.”

Legrand’s plans include more signage and a concerted public campaign to remind drivers that people live along those roads.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We definitely intend to work together to solve that problems, because it is serious,” said Legrand.