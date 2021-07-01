Loachapoka seeking Lee County help to kick-start town park, rec leagues

“We want to make this now kind of a passive box, because if we do construction and run sewers there, we'll end up spending all the (parks and recreation) money,” La Grand said.

Youth sports

There may be no basketball or softball in the new park, but Loachapoka High School principal Albert Weeden has pitched a plan to county commissioners that would use the high school’s facilities to offer recreation league football, baseball, cheerleading and more to the town’s youth, with some financial support from the county.

Weeden’s plan – projected to cost $65,000 at the outset – would cover equipment, jerseys and other needs, with a part-time director to oversee the programs. Local pastor Ernest Griggs Sr., who sits on the county’s parks and recreation advisory board, and LeGrand have backed the proposal.

“We want to make sure that our rec department is important to those kids and they get what they deserve,” said Weeden, who doubles as the athletic director at the high school. “… My goal is that the folks who deal with these kids go through some kind of coaching education programs … to have the credentials to be a good coach.”

There are donations lined up for baseball and softball equipment, but Weeden said more financial support is needed.