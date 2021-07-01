Loachapoka seeking Lee County help to kick-start town park, rec leagues

A new Lee County park is looking more and more likely for Loachapoka.
The old Loachapoka Community Center, on Ala. 14 on the town’s east side, was torn down last year after a termite infestation made it unsafe. The 4-acre plot has been cleared in anticipation of turning it into park space.
“(Lee) County is in the process of getting their attorney to write up a proposed lease. … We need to get this hashed out, but (Lee County) is very interested in having something here in Loachapoka,” Mayor Ricky Holder told the town council Wednesday.
The property has already been repurposed for public use – a walking trail lined with street lights is in place and is drawing regular users. Local businessman Mathan Holt footed the bill for the town’s fireworks show on July 1, an event that drew citizens to the site for a dedication ceremony, enjoy food vendors and watch the fireworks.
Richard LaGrand represents Loachapoka as the District Five representative on the Lee County Commission. He has been working with town and county officials over the last year to get something going on the site. The likeliest arrangement would be for the county to lease the property from the town and maintain it.
LaGrand told the Loachapoka Town Council that the county wants to put a “passive” park there, with a picnic shelter, playground equipment and the like – as opposed to basketball courts or ball fields. He said the county doesn’t have the money right now to do any serious construction on the site.
“We want to make this now kind of a passive box, because if we do construction and run sewers there, we'll end up spending all the (parks and recreation) money,” La Grand said.
Youth sports
There may be no basketball or softball in the new park, but Loachapoka High School principal Albert Weeden has pitched a plan to county commissioners that would use the high school’s facilities to offer recreation league football, baseball, cheerleading and more to the town’s youth, with some financial support from the county.
Weeden’s plan – projected to cost $65,000 at the outset – would cover equipment, jerseys and other needs, with a part-time director to oversee the programs. Local pastor Ernest Griggs Sr., who sits on the county’s parks and recreation advisory board, and LeGrand have backed the proposal.
“We want to make sure that our rec department is important to those kids and they get what they deserve,” said Weeden, who doubles as the athletic director at the high school. “… My goal is that the folks who deal with these kids go through some kind of coaching education programs … to have the credentials to be a good coach.”
There are donations lined up for baseball and softball equipment, but Weeden said more financial support is needed.
“We have some partners who are helping us to get some of the things we need, but there is only so much you can keep going back asking them for,” said Weeden.
County Administrator Roger Rendleman recently told the county commissioners there is roughly $280,000 earmarked for parks and recreation programs for the Loachapoka area. He said Weeden needed to go the county’s parks and recreation board, which reviews such requests and determines what gets funded.
“There’s more than enough to support this program,” Rendleman added.