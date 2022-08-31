Loachapoka seeks money from Lee County Commission for city park

Two years after Loachapoka tore down its old community center to make way for a 4-acre park, the town is still struggling to find funds to continue with its plans for the space.

While the walking trail that was installed on the property last year gets regular use, and fireworks have been held on site for events, there is still much to be done.

Commissioner Richard LaGrand is over District 5, which Loachapoka is a part of. LaGrand has been pushing for the new park for some time now.

“We’ve been procrastinating on this for quite a long time,” LaGrand said. “I think we need some time frames on what we need to do, how we need to do it and when we’re going to do it.”

LaGrand would at the very least like to see a pavilion and benches added to the walking trails.

“There are people out there walking, seniors out there walking. Have a couple of benches out there to have a place for people to sit down at a pavilion structure, which looks like something’s going on,” LaGrand said. “The next couple of weeks we’ll have 85,000 people coming into Auburn and we ain’t got nothing out there.”

The problem, however, comes back to money. According to Loachapoka resident and Lee County Rec Board member Ernest Griggs, the town is $400,000 to $500,000 short on the necessary funds for the park.

“We need money,” Griggs said at Monday’s Lee County Commission meeting. “Where we are in Loachapoka, we are almost 20 years behind Smiths Station, Beauregard and Beulah.”

According to Ryan Norris, the parks manager for Lee County, the current estimates for Phase 1 of the project is around $691,000.

Lee County Parks and Recreation has put together a preliminary concept for Phase 1 of the park. Those plans include building a pavilion, a parking lot, enhancing the walking trails, rough grading of a multipurpose field, and preparing land for Phase 2. There would also be a fence to act as a barrier for the railroad tracks and exercise equipment added along the walking trail.

“This is just a concept, something that we discussed on site with Commissioner LaGrand, the Mayor, Rec board members, and something that we’re looking forward to figuring out how to make happen,” Norris said at Monday’s meeting.

Norris cautions that plans could still change depending on funding.

Loachapoka and Lee County are debating how to generate funding for the project. The 1,500-sqare-foot pavilion is expected to cost around $200,000, including electrical work. Exercise equipment and benches are expected to cost around $75,000. Groundwork costs including the parking lot, detention pond, fencing and other items would cost $313,732.

“Currently Loachapoka recreation has about $288,000 available in the recreation fund. Obviously, we don’t want to extinguish all of that for this phase,” Norris said. “We’re trying to coordinate with Loachapoka and see what’s available from them and what can be done to kind of keep this thing moving along.”

According to Norris, he needs a request from Loachapoka Mayor Ricky Holder before he can go any further on the project.

“The land is owned by Loachapoka, so anything that’s going to be done has to come from a written request from the mayor,” Norris said.