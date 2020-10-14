Loachapoka trash has county's attention

“Oh, yeah,” said Griggs Sr., who was sporting a bright red “Pride in Poka” T-shirt.

Auburn University ROTC cadets will be out collecting trash in the area Nov. 4, he said. Both LaGrand and Ward 2 Commissioner Sarah Brown both said community volunteers were essential to keeping the roadsides clean, and Brown offered to go out and help the cadets.

“Hopefully, we’ll see this go countywide,” LaGrand said.

Recreation space

LaGrand told his colleagues that he has had discussions with a property owner about a possible site for recreational space in the Loachapoka area.

Griggs Sr. has spoken with commissioners previously about the lack of ball fields, basketball courts, parks and the like in and around the town.

Security

The commissioners authorized county Revenue Commissioner Oline Price to contract Global K9 Protection Group, a local firm, to provide security to the county’s satellite offices in Smiths Station and Auburn – to the tune of $4,240 per week – for the immediate future.