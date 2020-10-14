Loachapoka trash has county's attention

Loachapoka’s roadside trash problem got the Lee County Commission’s full attention Tuesday.
Ward 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand invited town residents to speak to his commission colleagues about garbage lining Lee Road 188 and Highway 14. They said beer cans, disposable diapers, fast food bags and, occasionally, furniture are all-too-common sites.
“You pick it up, three weeks later you pick it up again,” said Judy Lockhart, who lives on Lee Road 188 north of Highway 14.
County Engineer Justin Hardee said that he sent a man out to the area recently to do roadside cleanup, and the work yielded 109 bags of trash in two weeks.
LaGrand said it’s high time to tackle the ongoing issues. Signage, more law enforcement and volunteerism are all included in what he called “Phase 1” of his plan.
“No question, we have a major problem and we need to change the mindset,” LaGrand said.
LaGrand unveiled one of the new signs, donated privately to the county, to be posted in the area as part of the campaign. He asked Ernest Griggs Sr., who lives on the south side of Lee Road 188, to inspect it for himself.
“Is that heavy?” LaGrand asked Griggs Sr., making sure the new metal signs are durable enough.
“Oh, yeah,” said Griggs Sr., who was sporting a bright red “Pride in Poka” T-shirt.
Support Local Journalism
Auburn University ROTC cadets will be out collecting trash in the area Nov. 4, he said. Both LaGrand and Ward 2 Commissioner Sarah Brown both said community volunteers were essential to keeping the roadsides clean, and Brown offered to go out and help the cadets.
“Hopefully, we’ll see this go countywide,” LaGrand said.
Recreation space
LaGrand told his colleagues that he has had discussions with a property owner about a possible site for recreational space in the Loachapoka area.
Griggs Sr. has spoken with commissioners previously about the lack of ball fields, basketball courts, parks and the like in and around the town.
Security
The commissioners authorized county Revenue Commissioner Oline Price to contract Global K9 Protection Group, a local firm, to provide security to the county’s satellite offices in Smiths Station and Auburn – to the tune of $4,240 per week – for the immediate future.
Price told commissioners the move would “relieve the strain” on Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones’ staff. She said Jones staffed the offices with school resource officers over the summer to enforce mask wearing and social distancing rules, but now his deputies are being pulled off road duty to provide security.
“We do not have the capacity to cover the satellite offices right now,” said County Administrator Roger Rendleman.
The contract would be covered by federal CARES Act money allotted to the county in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Price said.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.