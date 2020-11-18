Local businesses, nonprofits eligible to coronavirus relief

“We thought we might take a big hit during COVID-19, but having a drive-through has been a blessing because people have wanted to come out and support us,” Kaak said in a phone interview. “It’s so important to support local businesses right now – each locally-owned business has a story behind it that is unique to them that is hard to see at a chain store.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn Chamber of Commerce president Lolly Steiner echoed Benton's excitement, saying local businesses should take advantage of the opportunity.

"We are excited that our local businesses have the opportunity to take advantage of Gov. Ivey's Revive Plus grant program," Steiner said. We hope any business who has not already taken advantage of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic will do so."

Steiner also said any businesses who have may have questions or need assistance in applying can contact the chamber.

"The Auburn Chamber is here to be a resource," Steiner said. "And as always, we are encouraging our community to support locally, especially during the upcoming holiday season. Please remember to shop and dine local, as we should be supporting our local businesses now more than ever."