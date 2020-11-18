Local businesses, nonprofits eligible to coronavirus relief

Local small businesses, non-profits and faith-based organizations will receive support from the state in the foreseeable future.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Revive Plus Wednesday, a $200 million grant program to aid organizations with 50 or fewer employees who have been impacted by the pandemic.
Becky Benton, executive director of United Way of Lee County, says the grant program is exciting and encourages small businesses to apply.
“Everyone has been hurt by this pandemic, especially nonprofits,” Benton said in a phone interview. “The need for service for nonprofits has gone up, while the ability to fundraise has gone down. Funding can help meet that gap and is something we are absolutely considering at this time.”
The United Way of Lee County applied for the first round of funding, and used the money towards a technology grant.
Up to $20K
The program follows prior funding for Alabama small business and organizations, awarding grants of up to $20,000 for expenses incurred due to operational interruptions caused by the pandemic and related business closures.
Townsend Kaak, daughter of One Bike Coffee owners Jack and Amy Fisher, says it is important to support local businesses right here at home.
“We thought we might take a big hit during COVID-19, but having a drive-through has been a blessing because people have wanted to come out and support us,” Kaak said in a phone interview. “It’s so important to support local businesses right now – each locally-owned business has a story behind it that is unique to them that is hard to see at a chain store.”
Auburn Chamber of Commerce president Lolly Steiner echoed Benton's excitement, saying local businesses should take advantage of the opportunity.
"We are excited that our local businesses have the opportunity to take advantage of Gov. Ivey's Revive Plus grant program," Steiner said. We hope any business who has not already taken advantage of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic will do so."
Steiner also said any businesses who have may have questions or need assistance in applying can contact the chamber.
"The Auburn Chamber is here to be a resource," Steiner said. "And as always, we are encouraging our community to support locally, especially during the upcoming holiday season. Please remember to shop and dine local, as we should be supporting our local businesses now more than ever."
Project Uplift administrative associate S.K. Wriser says it is encouraging to see the Ivey’s administration provide the program.
“I’m encouraged that the Governor has given this opportunity to local non-profits that are struggling right now,” Wriser said in a phone interview. “We specifically had to lessen our mentor-child meetings, and I am thankful to see funding being offered to nonprofits like ourselves during this time.”
First come, first served
Grants will be awarded to qualifying applicants on a first come, first served basis until the funds are exhausted, according to the Coronavirus Relief Fund website.
A coalition of the Business Council of Alabama, the National Federation of Independent Business of Alabama and the Alabama Restaurant Association worked with the Ivey administration to revisit the program after the first round reach the $100 million cap.
“Businesses throughout the state are working diligently to keep their employees and customers safe, all while ensuring commerce throughout Alabama continues to move, said Katie Britt, president and CEO of Business Council of Alabama.
“... Our broad coalition of businesses, associations and chambers commend Governor Ivey and her administration for putting these critical funds into the hands of businesses that need it most.”
Qualifying entities must have been in business since March 1, 2020, are currently in business and have a valid W-9 to apply for the grant program. The application period will open at noon Monday and run through noon, Dec. 4. The grant application is available at https://crf.alabama.gov/.
