Local farm petitions Lee County Commission to build medical marijuana facility in Salem

A local farm is aiming to plant an integrated medical marijuana facility in Lee County, despite hesitation from the Lee County Commission.

Neal Pope’s Farm recently spoke to the commission about adapting its property and obtaining an integrated facility license that would allow them to cultivate, manufacture, transport and dispense medical marijuana in the state of Alabama. The farm is located near Lake Harding in Salem.

Ben Bramlett, Vice President of Operations at Neal Pope’s farm, brought the matter before the commission at its Nov. 14 meeting.

“It's a big business we're bringing to Lee County, it's a new business and I understand that it's something that's probably very foreign to most everyone in here,” Bramlett told the commission. “We just want to look to y'all and show you all what we have and hope to garner your support in bringing this business and economic development here in Alabama.”

If Neal Pope’s farm is able to secure an integrated facility license from the state, it could mean up to $60,000 a year in ad valorem taxes as well as 40 new jobs. Bramlett said it would bring several “high-level” jobs to the area.

“We have a lot of things like director of science, and director of extraction, chemists, high level agronomist and things of that nature,” he said.

It would also mean $6 million in capital improvements to the farm including a new 20,000 square-foot facility and 30,000 square feet of green houses for the plants.

However, considering the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission only plans to approve five integrated facility licenses in the entire state, that is a big "if."

One commissioner quipped that it would be like winning the lottery if the farm was awarded a license.

According to Bramlett, the farm doesn’t require any type of ordinance for manufacturing and cultivating medical marijuana in Lee County. He said all the farm had to do was meet local zoning requirements.

“We're actually outside of Lee County's zoning regulations at the farm,” he said. “But we would like to submit something to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission saying that we are allowed and zoned properly to hold this operation here in Lee County where we're located.”

Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee confirmed this during the meeting.

“It is my understanding if this property is outside of Beat 13, then there's no zoning Lee County currently has in place that would have any regulatory authority with this,” Hardee said.

The Lee County Commission has largely taken a wait-and-see approach since the state passed legislation last year allowing medical marijuana cultivation and sales.

“We have not been eager to be on the cutting edge on this,” Chairman Bill English said. “The commission is certainly free to adopt anything they want to adopt.”

Neal Pope’s Farm, however, has been making plans to potentially start a medical marijuana business for the past two years.

“We knew it was something that could be very beneficial for our farm and started looking at it,” Bramlett said. “Once they passed legislation, we really started to dig in and see what we would be required to do.”

The farm has already been growing hemp for a few years. The farm’s owner, Neal Pope, who died this past August, obtained a license from the Alabama Department of Agriculture to cultivate and process hemp in 2019. The farm is legally able to grow and extract Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp plants.

“Alabama has passed legislation to allow the cultivation, extraction, transportation and dispensing of medical cannabis here in Alabama,” Bramlett said. “What we're looking to do is transition this venture from our current operation, apply for this license and get a medical cannabis license. We'll continue our operation here in Lee County out in Salem, Alabama.”

Bramlett added: “I want to be very clear that this is medical cannabis. This is a far strike from recreational marijuana that we see in other states.”

The farm’s move comes just one month after the Opelika City Council approved an ordinance that would allow for a medical cannabis dispensing site to be opened in the city.