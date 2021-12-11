Local NAACP pushes for at least two majority-minority wards out of 8 in Auburn

According to the local chapter, having two majority-minority wards with a minority population of 53.2% and 50.8% each would fairly cover the overall minority population of 36.8% present in the latest census, up from 26.5% in the 2010 census. The two majority-minority wards would cover land currently designated as Wards 1 and 2 in the city’s proposed redistricting, which the branch says may not be fully compliant with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1964.

Section 2 of the act “prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We know no one set out with the intention of not being compliant, and I suspect if you talk to the city, they will tell you they looked at their map and they applied the criteria appropriately,” said Laticia Khalif Smith, vice president of the local chapter. “We think our map is better. I don’t think we’re prepared to say what’s compliant and what’s not, but we are prepared to say the data suggests we can have two majority-minority districts.”

