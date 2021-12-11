Local NAACP pushes for at least two majority-minority wards out of 8 in Auburn

Auburn’s City Council is set to discuss its proposed redistricted ward map at its next meeting, but a local civil rights organization chapter says it thinks the map isn’t as representative as it should be. They’ve offered up an alternative proposal.
The Lee County chapter of the NAACP, Branch 5038, proposes a redistricted map featuring two majority-minority wards in Auburn’s core, citing substantial growth of minorities in the city’s 2020 census data.
“Our branch believes that the census data from 2020 supports at least two majority-minority wards in Auburn out of the eight – possibly three,” said Billy Allen, president of NAACP Branch 5038.
A majority-minority ward is an electoral district where racial and ethnic minorities make up most of the population in the district, as opposed to others where white, non-Hispanic residents are the majority. In both the current and proposed city council ward maps, only Ward 1 is considered majority-minority.
“This is done to give (minorities) the ability to participate and elect representatives of their choosing,” said the Rev. Joshua Lewis, chair of the local NAACP chapter’s ad hoc demographics committee. “It ensures their vote is not diluted and that their voices are heard.”
According to the local chapter, having two majority-minority wards with a minority population of 53.2% and 50.8% each would fairly cover the overall minority population of 36.8% present in the latest census, up from 26.5% in the 2010 census. The two majority-minority wards would cover land currently designated as Wards 1 and 2 in the city’s proposed redistricting, which the branch says may not be fully compliant with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1964.
Section 2 of the act “prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
“We know no one set out with the intention of not being compliant, and I suspect if you talk to the city, they will tell you they looked at their map and they applied the criteria appropriately,” said Laticia Khalif Smith, vice president of the local chapter. “We think our map is better. I don’t think we’re prepared to say what’s compliant and what’s not, but we are prepared to say the data suggests we can have two majority-minority districts.”
Smith clarified that the NAACP’s map is a proof of concept but that the branch wants to work with the city on the final redistricted map. The branch hired Tabitha Isner, a Montgomery-based data and technology consultant in childcare and welfare policy, to help draw the alternative map. Isner also has experience as a cartographer working with electoral maps.
- In redistricting, the City of Auburn and NAACP Branch 5038 each say their proposals meet the following criteria:
- To ensure wards are compact.
- To have only one incumbent council member in the same district.
- To preserve communities of interest, or communities accepted to be bound by roads and neighborhoods.
At Tuesday's meeting, the branch presented the map to council members, who appeared amicable to the idea. Ward 6 Councilperson Bob Parsons, an immigrant from Australia, noted in the meeting that minority residents may run for council seats in any district regardless of whether their ward is considered majority-minority. However, Branch 5038 says possibility of running is not the issue at hand.
“(Parsons) making that comment just speaks to what Allen and Lewis said in that our council members don’t understand what we’re trying to do and don’t seem to understand that this is a legal issue,” Smith told the Opelika-Auburn News. “It’s not about who is in office and who ran against me and who can run at any given time. We understand that.”
Allen emphasized that representation, not electability of individual candidates, is also a purpose of drawing majority-minority wards.
“We don’t say that simply because we draw a majority-minority district that you’re going to get a certain individual elected,” he said. “We need to make sure we keep the two things separate: doing the legal thing mandated by the Constitution (versus) whether somebody is electable or not.”
Kim White, president of the League of Women Voters East Alabama, and Joanna Abram, president of the Auburn Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, each voiced their organizations’ support of the majority-minority proposal to council members at the meeting.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders told the council he’s pleased to see the growth and spread of diversity among Auburn residents throughout his life in the city.
“That’s not the Auburn I grew up in, but I think it’s great that that’s the Auburn I live in today,” Anders said in the meeting. “I think it’s great that there are people from multiple nationalities with multiple skin colors that live down the street from each other and live in the same neighborhoods.”
Council members will discuss the city and NAACP’s maps further at their next meeting on Dec. 21. The Auburn City Council has until the first week of February to make a final vote on a redistricted map; therwise, the current ward map drawn in 2010 will be retained for next year’s Aug. 23 municipal election, according to City Manager Megan Crouch.