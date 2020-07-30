Local politicians stick with Ivey on mask order

Local politicians were in Gov. Kay Ivey's corner after she extended Alabama's mandatory mask order through August, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state.

"The governor has to make tough decisions and she has to do what's best for the people of Alabama," state Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) said. "If extending the mask order is the way for the economy to stay open, for people to keep their jobs and there's fall festivals, the kids are back in school and there's fall football, then it's the right move."

State Rep. Jeremy Gray (D-Opelika) said he respects Ivey for sticking with the mask order, and that there would be no point in shutting down the state again only to have to go through a complicated reopening with no resolution to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight.

"I think it's consistent with what she's been doing," said Gray. "I respect that. No matter what she does, there's going to be more questions than answers."

Mayors praise extension

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders welcomed the extension. He said he hopes local pandemic conditions will ease enough by then to welcome students and alumni back to the Auburn University campus.